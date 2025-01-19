First Citizens Poetry Slam returns

Shakira Burton winner of the 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam competiton. - Angelo Marcelle

The First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) returns on February 15.

In a news release on January 14, Bocas Lit Fest marketing and media manager Alette Liz Williams said, "The First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) auditions are back, opening the door for poets across TT to step into the spotlight and leave their mark on the most anticipated spoken word stage in the Caribbean."

She added, "As the closing event of the annual literary festival hosted by the Bocas Lit Fest, the Slam promises to bring down the curtain on the festival with its trademark mix of electrifying performances and fierce competition."

The First Citizens National Poetry Slam is a flagship event of the Bocas Lit Fest and is sponsored by First Citizens.

The Bocas Lit Fest runs from May 1–4 and, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year, highlighting 15 years of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

Registration is open on the Bocas Lit Fest website, giving aspiring wordsmiths a chance to take on the reigning champion, Shakira Burton, and vie for the coveted Slam title.

Audition dates for the 2025 Slam have been scheduled across TT on:

● Saturday, February 15 at the National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, 10 am to 4 pm

● Sunday, February 16 at Boba and Brew, Gopaul Lands, Marabella 10 am to 2 pm

● Friday, February 21 at East Yard, 27 Prince Street, Arima, 5.30 to 8 pm

● Sunday, February 23 at the Scarborough Public Library, Tobago 10 am to 2 pm

The release said, "The First Citizens National Poetry Slam has become a cultural phenomenon, offering a platform for powerful expression.

"Each year, poets captivate audiences with themes that resonate deeply, tackling everything from personal stories to urgent societal issues.

"Beyond the thrill of the competition, the Slam has become a welcoming stage for artistic excellence, inspiring emerging spoken word artists and engaging a diverse, intergenerational audience."

Aspiring poets eager to share their voices, the release said, are invited to sign up for the auditions.

For more information and to register visit bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam and follow @nationalslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.