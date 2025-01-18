TUTTA president: Video of Moruga teacher, student incident tells part of story

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin. -

Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin says videos circulating on social media showing an encounter between a teacher and a student from Moruga Secondary School do not represent the entire incident and can be misconstrued.

The teacher and student Newsday understands are recuperating at home after a violent altercation broke out in the school's auditorium on January 17.

Newsday learned that the teacher tried to intervene in a fight between two male students, and one of them turned on him.

The teacher was struck several times before the altercation was brought under control.

Part of the incident was captured on camera, and it has gone viral on social media.

Photos and footage show the teacher with injuries to the face with blood running down his nose. Another shows the student accusing the teacher of cuffing him.

The school is in Basse Terre Village, and it is not clear what initially sparked the fight between the students.

Lum Kin issued a voice note on January 18 urging caution to members, the public and the media on the circulating videos.

Lum Kin emphasised that the videos do not capture the full context of the event and may lead to misconceptions.

He advised against jumping to conclusions based on the footage and reminded everyone that snippets of incidents can be easily taken out of context.

"These videos do not represent the entire incident and can be misconstrued. We were reliably informed that both individuals were treated at the health facilities," Lum Kin said.

"The investigations have started, and we appeal to all to allow the results of such to be concluded and the relevant actions taken."

Lum Kin added that the incident once again re-emphasises the need for meaningful intervention not only in the school but the community and at home.

The police confirmed that both the teacher and the student involved in the altercation were treated at the health facilities.

The teacher was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital and was discharged late on January 17.

There were no reports of other injuries.

This incident comes just months after the students and staff members participated in a march in the community aimed at promoting peace, kindness, and love, as well as raising awareness about drug abuse and physical violence.

Students and staff members had carried placards with positive messages such as "No weed to succeed," "Say no to vape" and "Be the change."

A representative from the Education Ministry confirmed a preliminary report was provided.

The police are expected to visit the school on January 20 to gather more evidence.