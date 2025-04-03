UK to increase visa fees from April 9

The UK government will be increasing the fees for visas and applications made outside the UK for entry and transit beginning on April 9. The increases will range from £4 to £96 ($37.80-$907.20)

The increase in fees comes weeks after the announcement on March 12 that TT nationals need to apply for visas to visit the UK with immediate effect.

British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean, in a video on social media, said there would be a six-week transition window, expiring on April 23, for those who had already booked trips and received their electronic travel authorisations (ETAs) to travel to the UK without a visa.

A six-month multiple entry visa for the UK will now cost £127 ($1,200.25), an increase of £12 ($113.40) from the original price of £115 (1,086.75). Ten-year visas will cost £1,059 ($10,007.55), an increase of £96 ($907.2) from £963 ($9,100.35). Visas for direct airside transit will cost £39 ($340.20), an increase of £4 ($37.80) from £35 ($330.75).

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, in response to questions via WhatsApp about the increases, said, “We have enquired with their new High Commissioner Jon Dean to clarify whether the UK will increase fees applicable to nationals of TT.

“A response is pending on this, as well as on the issue of adjustments to the ‘transition period’ which has been imposed in a manner that unfairly disadvantages many persons who had previously made travel arrangements.”