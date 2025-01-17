Focus on green bonds, carbon credits at CGIC 2025

CGIC 2025 will focus on green bonds and carbon credits. Photo courtesy Freepik -

Carbon credits and green bonds will be a major focal point at the second annual Caribbean Green Infrastructure Conference (CGIC) carded for January 23 and 24.

The conference is a partnership between the IAMovement and the National Gas Company.

A release said the event, held at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, will bring together global thought leaders, innovators and stakeholders in the green space to shape a sustainable future.

"This two-day hybrid event will offer attendees access to thought-provoking discussions, novel solutions and global perspectives on sustainability, linked to green infrastructure projects and climate finance, specifically green bonds and carbon credits. The event will explore the dynamics and principles of these financial instruments to address regional and local gaps."

The conference will also aim to enhance attendees’ knowledge and practical applications of green bonds and carbon credits, knowledge of local climate finance opportunities, discuss challenges and benchmarks in local, regional and international green finance context, encourage sustainable development through green bond investment, explore local and regional opportunities for generating carbon credits and address challenges in local carbon credit schemes.

>

Speaking on the partnership, NGC’s acting head of stakeholder and reputation management Eriann Charles said the company's goal in sponsoring the event was to build a more sustainable future for the planet.

"We were pleased to work alongside IAMovement to propagate climate conversations, to connect our people with information and to lobby for action at all levels of society."

NGC previously partnered with IAMovement in 2024 for the inaugural CGIC.

However, this is not the first collaboration between both parties.

In 2018, NGC worked with IAMovement to launch the Rethinking Energy Video Series. This was a three-part animated video series aimed at building public education around energy efficiency and breaking through the consumption culture that underpins the public’s relationship with electricity.

IAMovement managing director Kevan Kalapnath-Maharaj said the conference is a powerful gathering of unity and action.

"As we come together to address the challenges of climate change, we must remember that every step we take today lays the foundation for a better tomorrow—for our people, our planet, and future generations."

The event is also sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank and Republic Bank Ltd.

Green bonds are a type of debt issued by public or private institutions to finance themselves for an environmental project or one related to climate change.

>

Carbon credits are sold to companies by a regulator to allow a certain amount of emissions.