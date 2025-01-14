Kambule Festival looks at Africa in the Carnival

Keegan Taylor, right, and Shawndell Clarke at a Kambule Youth Workshop and Gayelle hosted by the Kambule Movement Performing Arts Company and the Idakeda Group. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Kambule Spirit of Carnival Festival 2025 begins its lineup with the Lacouray in Lakou Wi series of conversations on January 17 with a discussion and performance themed Africa in the Carnival.

The launch will feature performances by soca producer and performer Keegan Taylor, percussionist and vocalist Sheena Ajibola Richardson and Egbe Omo Oni Isese, a media release said.

The cast of Kambule will perform a short excerpt of the production. The launch begins at 6 pm at Lakou Wi space, 12 Warner Street, Newtown.

Idakeda director Attillah Springer will join with Odunmbaku Adesoga Somorin of Ketus Ifa Institute to present an engaging exploration of African masking traditions. This presentation will delve into the historical and spiritual significance of masks in African culture and their enduring influence on carnivals and festivals across the Caribbean, the release said.

The Lacouray in Lakou Wi series is designed to foster meaningful dialogue around the cultural and historical threads that shape Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival traditions. Through discussions and performances, Idakeda said it also aims to give the audience some important context for what happens in the play, Kambule, written and directed by Eintou Springer.

In explaining the significance of the event founder and managing director of Idakeda Group Dara Healy said in the release, “It is important for us to share that the jamettes who were involved in the Canboulay Riots had a history, a spiritual foundation and a philosophy that drove them to stand up against the colonial authorities.

"Carnival is so much more than the frivolity that is promoted. Events like this provide insight into the deep connections between Carnival and our ongoing quest for self-recognition and cultural confidence.”

In addition to the January 17 discussions, the Kambule Spirit of Carnival Festival includes workshops for children and adults, an in-house exhibition and Africa in the Carnival city tours.

