Cops: SoE sees successes

Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police in charge of operations Junior Benjamin says the police have made significant inroads during the first ten days of the state of emergency (SoE).

Benjamin spoke at a press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on January 8.

He said the police have carried out 473 operations since December 30 and have found 22 guns – four-five AR-15 rifles – and 818 rounds of ammunition.

"We have targeted 503 priority offenders and conducted 2495 searches.

"There have also been 321 traffic operations, with 951 traffic offences being detected."

Benjamin added 84 kilogrammes of weed and 592 grammes of cocaine were also seized.

He said 360 people have been arrested since the start of the SoE.

Benjamin thanked the police for the work they have done thus far and promised the public of the police's commitment to remain focused on the tasks at hand.