Garage, vehicles destroyed in Tobago arson attack

A fire officer extinguishes a fire. - File photo

POLICE are investigating an arson attack at Golden Lane, Tobago, on January 6.

According to reports, loud explosions were heard at Seaview Trace, and shortly after a garage and four vehicles on the same compound were seen ablaze.

Police said they responded to a report around 1.30 am and met fire officers trying to extinguish several fires. The garage, which was made of wood and galvanise sheets, was completely destroyed.

The cars, which included a Nissan Cifero, a Ford Ranger, a Subaru station wagon and a Honda Civic, were burnt to their shells.

According to an eyewitness, two males wearing dark clothing and ski masks were seen pouring liquid from a jug on the vehicles and in the garage, before setting them afire. The suspects then shot at a house adjacent to the garage before escaping on foot.

>

No one was injured in the incident.

The value of the damage is yet to be determined.