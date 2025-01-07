Garage, vehicles destroyed in Tobago arson attack
POLICE are investigating an arson attack at Golden Lane, Tobago, on January 6.
According to reports, loud explosions were heard at Seaview Trace, and shortly after a garage and four vehicles on the same compound were seen ablaze.
Police said they responded to a report around 1.30 am and met fire officers trying to extinguish several fires. The garage, which was made of wood and galvanise sheets, was completely destroyed.
The cars, which included a Nissan Cifero, a Ford Ranger, a Subaru station wagon and a Honda Civic, were burnt to their shells.
According to an eyewitness, two males wearing dark clothing and ski masks were seen pouring liquid from a jug on the vehicles and in the garage, before setting them afire. The suspects then shot at a house adjacent to the garage before escaping on foot.
No one was injured in the incident.
The value of the damage is yet to be determined.
