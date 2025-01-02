Chief Sec vows to continue fight for autonomy in New Year's message

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine says there will be no let-up in the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) fight for greater autonomy for the island in 2025.

In December 2024, the House of Representatives passed the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021 by a vote of 20-ten but failed to pass the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020. The latter required a three-fifths majority for passage.

But in his New Year’s message on January 1, Augustine said, “We will continue our struggle towards greater autonomy and strengthening the institution of the Tobago House of Assembly.”

He told Tobagonians it is more than just a vision.

“It is also an invitation for you to dream with us, to continue to be part of your island’s transformation.”

Augustine said the island’s vision is clear.

“The time is now. We must be relentless in turning this vision into reality.”

In his message, carried via a video presentation, Augustine also announced a slew of initiatives, in several sectors, which the THA intends to embark on during the course of the year.

In education, he said, the THA envisions an inclusive system for the island; one that not only caters to an array of learners and promotes a strong understanding of self but also prepares students with vital skills to navigate the demands of our modern world.

“We will continue to financially assist students to pursue tertiary studies in strategic areas, such as logistics, supply chain management, procurement and tourism studies.”

Augustine said Tobagonians could also look forward to the construction of the Courland Early Childhood Care Centre and Community Impact, which he regarded as “a major life-long initiative.”

In the initiative, he said, free lessons will be made available to Tobagonians of all ages after school hours.

“We are resolute that the doors of our schools shall not be shut tight at 3 pm but left open for the community to be schooled.”

In the area of tourism, Augustine said, several of the island’s popular beaches, including Pigeon Point, Store Bay and Swallows, will receive some much-needed infrastructural work “which will take these beloved attractions to a whole other level.”

He added, “This is all happening while the industry is attracting new source markets and new hotel developments.”

Augustine also spoke about the inaugural Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival, which he believes will take patrons “on a dynamic musical journey guaranteed to make their spirits soar.”

He said, “We will continue the work of competitively positioning destination Tobago. We are extremely excited to improve the island’s tourism product and to elevate the quality of experiences we offer to our visitors and tourists.”

Augustine said Tobagonians can also look forward to improvements in agriculture in 2025, including the continued roll-out of the mega-farming project alongside the entrenchment of the Tobago Agri-Business Research Institute.

“These initiatives promise to be game-changers that will empower our people and eventually help us to build a more self-sufficient little island.”

He added several fishing depots, the abattoir, the packing house, the processing facility at Louis D’Or also will be refurbished.

Augustine said security devices will also be given to fishermen to protect their assets.

The Parlatuvier/Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi assemblyman said the THA remains committed to improving public health and providing Tobagonians with high quality health care.

He said the THA intends to procure a magnetic resonance imaging scanner and a CT scanner for Scarborough Hospital, while replacing the ageing hyperbaric chamber at Roxborough Hospital.

“These are just a few of the major investments we will be making in our health sector.”

Other initiatives, he said, include the creation of a Tobago cardiac care programme, a new fleet of ambulances and introducing the baby box initiative for the first time in Tobago.

The initiative offers parents a box of helpful items to assist them in the first few weeks of parenting.

Augustine said the THA will also continue to make strides in digitisation with the aim of creating an island that is agile, ready to connect with the wider world and ready to maximise all of the opportunities a digital universe presents.