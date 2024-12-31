HOPE: Government has no plan to deal with crime

Steve Alvarez -

HOPE (Honesty Opportunity Empowerment Performance) says the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE) on December 30 shows government has no plan to deal with crime.

But the party hoped the SoE would have some measure of success in reducing crime and easing the fear of the population.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said President Christine Kangaloo declared the SoE on December 30, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 8(2)(c) of the Constitution.

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds elaborated about the SoE at a subsequent news conference at the National Security Ministry's office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

They said the SoE was called to deal with intelligence from the police about reprisal killings by gangs on a large scale, using illegal high-powered firearms.

In a statement, HOPE chairman Steve Alvarez said the briefing suggested "that the government does not have a plan to deal with rising criminal activities in the country."

The information provided, Alvarez continued, was that of rehashing news articles without an indication as to how a SoE would change the approach to crime fighting.

"HOPE appreciates all efforts to curb increasing criminal activities in our communities and understands that some aspects of police activities can be confidential."

But Alvarez said HOPE had some concerns.

He listed these as the absence of a gun court to address the number of illegal firearms in TT, efforts to deal with the issue of illegal licence plates and what different strategies will be used under the SoE to reduce crime.

"One can therefore assume that this approach to increased criminal activity does not give the public much confidence in the Government’s ability to effectively tackle crime."

But HOPE was prepared to give the SoE a chance to work.

Alvarez said, "HOPE takes the opportunity to wish the government every success in their endeavours and ask our citizens to cooperate with law enforcement."