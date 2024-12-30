Chaguanas Chamber: Extend property tax deadline over SoE

Baldath Maharaj, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president. -

THE Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce wants the Minister of Finance to extend the property tax amnesty deadline by one week because of administrative disruptions expected from the state of emergency (SoE) imposed on December 30.

“With the declaration of the state of emergency (SoE) and the Ministry of Finance’s half-day closure, there is growing concern that taxpayers will face significant challenges meeting the deadline,” said chamber president Baldath Maharaj.

“This situation is likely to result in chaos at the Ministry of Finance, as many individuals and businesses scramble to finalise their submissions in the limited time remaining.”

The current amnesty allows property owners to regularise their tax submissions without penalties. Initially set to close on August 31, the deadline was extended to September 30 and now stands at December 31. Maharaj argued that the unforeseen SoE has created practical obstacles, necessitating additional time.

The chamber said it supported compliance with tax regulations but urged the government to adopt a practical approach. It said it is important to balance revenue collection with taxpayer accessibility.

"However, it is equally important to ensure that taxpayers are given a fair and reasonable opportunity to comply.

"The additional week would allow taxpayers to navigate these circumstances effectively and reduce unnecessary congestion and confusion at the ministry’s offices," Maharaj wrote.

"The chamber urges the Minister of Finance to consider this extension as a practical and proactive measure to facilitate smoother operations, ensure compliance, and reduce strain on both the ministry and the public.

"We stand ready to support this initiative and continue advocating for policies that promote economic stability and ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago."