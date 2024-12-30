Business chambers commend balance in SoE declaration

Nirad Tewarie, CEO Amcham. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

SEVERAL business chambers across Trinidad and Tobago have cautiously welcomed President Christine Kangaloo’s declaration of a state of emergency (SoE) on December 30.

Some have lauded what they see as a measured declaration, especially one without restrictions on gatherings or a curfew, which accompanied previous SoE orders.

They thanked the authorities for balancing public safety, civil liberties and economic stability, and implored them to maintain balance throughout the SoE.

While recognising the need for decisive action to address the spiralling crime crisis, the chambers said the measure must be accompanied by comprehensive, long-term solutions to combat crime effectively.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) acknowledged the severity of the situation, describing the SoE as “a necessary measure in the best interest of the public given the current crime crisis.”

>

The chamber also implored the protective services to “be careful to not create any perception of abuse.”

The SoE grants the police and Defence Force power to search people and buildings without a warrant. However, unlike previous SoE declarations, citizens are not subject to a curfew or a limitation on public and private gatherings.

“Upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens is crucial to maintaining public trust and ensuring the success of this measure,” it wrote.

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmCham) also stressed the importance of safeguarding civil liberties.

While supporting the SoE as “additional steps to combat out-of-control crime,” it said it was “concerned about any measures that curtail civil liberties.”

AmCham urged the government to implement regulations with “appropriate safeguards against the potential arbitrary abuse of power by individual members of the protective services.”

The absence of a curfew under the SoE was a significant point of discussion among chambers. The TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) praised the approach, saying it “allows law-abiding citizens and businesses to continue their operations uninterrupted.

“Crime affects all facets of society, including the ability of our members to do business. A secure environment is critical to fostering growth, investment, and innovation within the services sector.”

It commended the government for recognising the need to preserve economic activity, adding, “By targeting criminal elements while preserving the operations of businesses and industries, this initiative strikes a crucial balance between national security and economic stability.”

>

The Couva/Point Lisas Chamber welcomed the deployment of additional resources to the police and Defence Force, describing it as a long-overdue measure.

“The urgency cannot be stressed enough to see results and provide a level of relief to the population,” chamber president Deoraj Mahase wrote.

He called for sustained investments in manpower, infrastructure and technology to ensure lasting progress in crime reduction initiatives.

The Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce also raised a practical concern about the SoE’s implementation. Chamber president Baldath Maharaj urged the Minister of Finance to extend the current tax amnesty deadline by a week, citing the potential disruptions posed by half-day closures at the ministry’s offices.

“The additional week would allow taxpayers to navigate these circumstances effectively and reduce unnecessary congestion and confusion,” Maharaj said.

The TTCIC also called for collaboration among all stakeholders, including the government, civil society and the private sector.

“Addressing crime is not only about saving lives but also safeguarding livelihoods and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and stability,” it said.

At least 624 murders have been recorded in 2024 – the highest number in the nation’s history. While the chambers agreed that immediate action was necessary, AmCham warned, “Crime suppression measures alone will not solve the problem.”