We Inspire Network hosts Mojito and Mistletoe

We Inspire Network (WIN) hosted their sixth annual all-inclusive Christmas cocktail lime, Mojito and Mistletoe at the Royal Hotel, San Fernando.

A media release said, part proceeds will go towards the Vistabella Conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society.

As guests entered they were served the hotel's spiced sorrel punch and then indulged in a delicious array of flavoured mojitos, from the Johnny Walker to Prosecco infused mojitos alongside the strawberry, mango and classic options.

Chow Extreme dazzled patrons with its attractively decorated pineapple chow whilst Aaron Dingwell also tantalised palates with his margherita and smoke herring pizzas.

Guests were also treated to geera pork, ham sliders, Hennessey wings and beef and veggie pastelles, the release said.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Akile with performances by parang bands Dinámicos and Fuego Caribeño.