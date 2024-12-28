N Touch
We Inspire Network hosts Mojito and Mistletoe

Members of the effervescent Dinámicos parang group -

We Inspire Network (WIN) hosted their sixth annual all-inclusive Christmas cocktail lime, Mojito and Mistletoe at the Royal Hotel, San Fernando.

A media release said, part proceeds will go towards the Vistabella Conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Lana Walters, left, Margaret Montano, Halceon Barclay, Maria Dingwell and Fiona Bereaux from We Inspire Network. -

As guests entered they were served the hotel's spiced sorrel punch and then indulged in a delicious array of flavoured mojitos, from the Johnny Walker to Prosecco infused mojitos alongside the strawberry, mango and classic options.

Wayne and Mallini Armour at Mojito and Mistletoe at Royal Hotel, San Fernando. -

Chow Extreme dazzled patrons with its attractively decorated pineapple chow whilst Aaron Dingwell also tantalised palates with his margherita and smoke herring pizzas.

June Ann Kazmarek, Judy Hassanali and Hayley Brandt enjoying their mojito and cocktails. -

Guests were also treated to geera pork, ham sliders, Hennessey wings and beef and veggie pastelles, the release said.

Fuego Caribeño singer serenades the birthday girl  Dawn Carrington. -

Entertainment was provided by DJ Akile with performances by parang bands Dinámicos and Fuego Caribeño.

