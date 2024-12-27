Networking, dance at In Flux

-

Dancer Dominic Davis of XO Dance Studio will present In Flux, a community-based event hosted by Flowstate, on December 27.

In Flux is an evening of networking, dancing, open sessions and a “touch of thrifting,” a media release said. Everyone is invited whether you are a dancer, creative, or "just looking to vibe, this is your space to express and connect.”

Davis conceptualised Flowstate which is described as a community of creatives: dancers, producers, painters, DJs, graphic designers, business owners, all in one space, and promotes collaboration, brainstorming of ideas and building for creative growth.

In Flux takes place at XO Dance Studio, 9 Anderson Street, Curepe, from 7 pm, and there’s a minimal entry fee of $25.