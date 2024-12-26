Angostura Foundation helps Roger Boothman with medical expenses

Well-known local artist, Roger Boothman, with one of his paintings featured at an exhibit held at the Art Society of TT to help raise funds for his medical needs. -

Angostura, known for its extensive art collection featuring the works of local and Caribbean artists, bought four paintings from national award recipient Roger Boothman, in aid of his ongoing medical expenses. It also collaborated with the Art Society of TT to host an exhibition of Boothman’s paintings to raise funds for the same cause.

Specialising in acrylics, Boothman’s work centres on portraits, as well as architectural and cultural scenes. The four paintings acquired by Angostura feature nostalgic scenes of the country’s creative styles of houses, favourite pastimes and cultural icons, said a media release.

The company already owns several of Boothman’s pieces and this gesture reflects the Angostura Foundation’s dedication to the local art fraternity. By acquiring these additional paintings, the foundation is not only supporting an artist in need but also preserving TT’s rich cultural heritage.

Boothman expressed heartfelt gratitude to the foundation for its support.

“I am deeply touched by this generous gesture, knowing that my work continues to be appreciated and that it can contribute to my well-being is truly humbling. Angostura’s continued support for the arts is a beacon of hope for artists like me.”

Prof of Practice Dr Sterling Frost, chairman of the Angostura Foundation, highlighted the importance of preserving and celebrating the nation’s artistic legacy.

“Art is an essential part of our identity as a nation. The foundation recognises the immense value that artists like Roger Boothman bring to our cultural landscape. We are not only giving back to a creative visionary but also reaffirming our commitment to the growth and sustainability of the art fraternity.”

The foundation said it remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering the arts and empowering the talented individuals who tell the nation’s stories, the release said.

Some of Boothman’s paintings are still available at Horizons Art Gallery.