Kashma Khan makes magic with 3D origami

Kashma Khan shows off his origami pieces. Khan is manager and curator of the ASJA Archives and Museum, Education Complex, Charlieville. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Kashma Khan wears many hats, each woven from the threads of creativity and dedication. He is a retired public servant with a career spanning over four decades. He has contributed to several governmental institutions, including the Ministry of Education and the National Museum.

Now, as the manager and curator of the ASJA Archives and Museum at the Education Complex, Charlieville, he oversees the preservation of Islamic and local artefacts. His other passion? The delicate, ancient Japanese art of origami, which he has uniquely transformed into an expressive cultural craft.

A La Romaine resident and father of four, Khan’s introduction to origami was serendipitous. In 2008, during a visit to Canada, he encountered a tutorial book on 3D origami at a bookstore in Toronto.

“I was always a craft-oriented person and so I was constantly exploring different types of creativity of art and crafts, including paper crafts.”

This book reawakened his interest in origami, which was first nurtured by his mother.

“My mother...taught a wide variety of crafts...during my childhood to teenage years. I believe that I inherited this skill in my genes from her and my father, who, himself, was a good artist and craftmaker.”

Inspired by her and equipped with newfound techniques, Khan, 67, began to hone his origami craft.

“I made a few pieces for family members and friends. Their appreciation and very positive comments really encouraged me to get into this seriously. Then I started experimenting and creating.”

His origami experiences are also coloured by his years as a public servant and as curator of the Islamic museum.

“Meeting and interacting in numerous different ways with thousands of people, I learnt about things my friends and associates liked or wanted as well as their appreciation of gifts on special occasions and this gave me opportunities to create things people liked and to present to them. I believe I am very good at creating things with my brain, my mind and my hands.

“My experience…has afforded me the understanding and knowledge of objects, shapes, and functionality.”

His origami pieces often incorporate culturally-inspired elements. Among his favourite designs are penholders, jewel and trinket boxes, decorative pieces, Islamic items, plaques and household items such as napkin holders, stationery holders and also pieces of a national flavour in red, white and black, all in 3D origami.

“The joy is in seeing something magnificent, magically taking shape from just sheets of paper to an object of art that attracts your eyes over and over. I made that!” Khan shared with pride.

Creating these intricate pieces is no small feat, involving hundreds – sometimes thousands – of folded paper units that are carefully arranged and glued.

“A pen holder may take three days...an average penholder may require about 600 units.”

Sheets of paper are cut into small rectangles, which are then individually folded to make the units. Then, the item has to be assembled according to colour scheme, pattern and size, with every piece being glued. Lastly, the item usually gets two-three coats of sealant, finisher and glaze with drying time in between. Larger items, like jewel boxes, can take considerably longer and may require up to 2,000 units.

“Designing a new piece requires a lot of concentration, calculation and trial and error. A lot of time and patience are also required too,” Khan laughed.

Asked if there are any themes or cultural elements that reflect his work with the museum or his personal interests, he said, “The themes influencing the items usually reflect my moods, my likes, my appreciation of people’s requests or something that may catch my eye or imagination as a possible design. Every piece is built to be functional, to last and to be a conversation piece as well as enhancement of decor.”

As far as cultural influences go, he has been inspired by the Zulu nation and Maasai people with their strong, vibrant colours and patterns.

“The Islamic influence features sometimes and so too do the national patterns. The scope for creativity with this craft form is limitless. Colour combinations, shapes, designs are all limitless.”

Khan’s interests span far and wide. After retiring in 2016, he also started to propagate local fruit plants, which he sells from time to time. He has done some sign painting on business places, and he writes poems, of which he has about 300.

He also does craft work with materials and media such as wood, paper, plastics, glass, wire, metal, seashells, leaves and other materials. Recycling and repurposing items also are in the mix. He has dabbled with and has numerous other craft ideas, art and cultural projects in mind.

“All of these and more make up who and what I am. I can never be known fully, but the complete 'me' is destined to be of value in different ways to all who I come into contact with.”

Support from his family – his wife, Amaroon, and their four children – plays an instrumental role in his creative and curatorial pursuits.

“My family works together with me and gives full support in all my endeavours.”

As for the future, Khan envisions educational exhibitions that highlight 3D origami’s potential, alongside continuing to share his expertise with anyone eager to learn.

“I am willing to teach and mentor those interested in learning the processes of this art and craft form. I have been involved in the preservation of culture for the past 16 years with the ASJA Archives & Museum, and so I plan to continue and to assist others so minded.

“If you have an interest or desire to do something, dive in and make a start…Let the creative juices flow.”

The reaction to his work, he said, is always one of surprise and admiration, with feedback often including “positive comments and expressions of love.”

Khan’s pieces can be seen on his Facebook and Instagram pages.