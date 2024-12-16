Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago named bank of the year

Scotiabank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

SCOTIABANK Trinidad and Tobago has been named Bank of the Year 2024 by Banker Magazine, a Financial Times publication regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence.

In a release, Scotiabank TT welcomed the award, which follows similar recognition from Euromoney and Global Finance earlier this year.

The award aims to recognise banks that have grown while retaining a solid balance sheet, improving their quality of service, investing in technology and considering their role within local communities.

Commenting on the win, the bank’s senior vice-president and managing director Gayle Pazos said, "It has been another exciting year for us and our clients. I thank them for trusting us to be their financial partner and providing us with feedback so that we can ensure that we continue to deliver a differentiated experience that adds value.

"Our success this year is not just about what we have delivered, but also how we have delivered and this is attributable to the passion of our employees and their commitment to making it easier for clients to do business with us. I thank our strong, resilient team of Scotiabankers for their dedication."

The bank’s performance this year included over $650 million in annual net income after tax, 11 per cent loan growth and a record 54 per cent digital adoption with digital transactions increasing by 2.8 million.

The bank said it has also established an effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, making a measurable impact through sustainable investments in youth communities and strong employee engagement.