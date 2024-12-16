Public servants recognised at IDB awards for innovation and excellence

Acting President Nigel de Freitas, centre, presents the PrAISE award for public sector innovation to COSTAATT's vice president IT and Digital Transformation Kevin Ramsoobhag at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on December 10. Looking on is IDB Country Representative Julian Belgrave. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ACTING President and Senate president Nigel de Freitas says though public servants are bogged down by systemic limitations, challenges and red tape, some still try for service excellence, even as they are negatively stereotyped in a way that does not truly reflect their valuable contributions.

Giving the feature address at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President’s Award for Innovation and Service Excellence (PrAISE), de Freitas said he had seen, firsthand, how even small improvements and innovations in public services could make a significant difference in the daily lives of citizens, uplifting communities and the nation.

The seventh IDB award ceremony was held at Hyatt Regency Trinidad on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on December 10.

This year there were two new categories: the Catalyst for Community Change Award, which was won by the Diego Martin Borough Corporation for its Business Incubator Series; and the Catalyst for Social Impact and Sustainability Award, won by the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute for its Rubber Crumb Project.

De Freitas expressed gratitude to the IDB for starting the awards in 2018, as they played a critical role in reshaping the image of the public sector and inspiring other public officers to strive for the same standards of excellence.

>

“I sincerely appreciate that these awards provide an opportunity to reward public officers who have taken on the task of improving old systems by finding new and better ways of doing business.

“It is through these lenses that we are able to witness the ongoing efforts to modernise and overcome longstanding issues within our public sector. All too often, the tireless efforts of our public officers go unrecognised or are overshadowed by the flaws and inefficiencies that currently hamper delivery.”

He said it also showed local public institutions were working towards one of the UN 2030 sustainable development goals of building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels by continuously innovating, modernising and evolving to meet the changing needs of citizens.

“These finalists have demonstrated a clear understanding of the challenges within the public sector, and rather than waiting for somebody to do something, have themselves taken bold, strategic actions to address longstanding issues, implement innovative solutions and ultimately ensure that public services were delivered more effectively and efficiently.”

He said he wanted public institutions to take bold steps in pioneering new ideas, adopting innovative approaches, and rejecting outdated practices and archaic systems. He wanted them to be sustainable and embrace modernity, sustainability and forward-thinking strategies.

Submissions included the use of technology and artificial intelligence, the advancement of financial inclusion and sustainable environmental management.

De Freitas said the submissions empowered citizens and created a lasting positive impact on communities, showing it was understood that the true purpose of public service was about bridging the gap between the state and the people.

He challenged the finalists to continue “blazing a trail of excellence” across the public sector and to ensure their work inspired others to do the same.

Other winners that night included the College of Science, Technology, and Applied Arts (COSTAATT) in the Innovation Category. AI Connect, launched in 2022, was an AI-powered chatbot integrated with WhatsApp, developed to respond to queries 24/7, reducing response times from 48 hours to five minutes.

>

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government copped the Service Excellence award with its Local TT – Public Engagement and Service Delivery Platform. The user-friendly app allowed citizens to report issues such as road damage or illegal dumping and offered real-time updates on the status of projects.

People’s Choice Award for Innovation was won by the Studley Park Enterprise Ltd for its Studley Park’s Zero Waste Andesite. The sustainability initiative repurposed waste from the company’s quarry operations in Tobago.

People’s Choice Award for Service Excellence went to the Ministry of Education for its Special Concessions Information System. The digital platform provided a new level of support for students with disabilities during national assessments such as the Secondary Entrance Assessment, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination, and National Certificate of Secondary Education.