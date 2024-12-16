Kimberly Samaroo secures open scholarship in creative studies

Kimberly Samaroo attended Swaha Hindu College. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

A former student of Swaha Hindu College, 18-year-old, Kimberly Samaroo has earned an open scholarship in the cognate grouping of creative studies.

The Sangre Grande resident shared that academic excellence has always been a persistent goal of hers throughout all her academic exams. Despite her determination, however, she admitted, “Honestly, I have never envisioned myself winning this scholarship, but my family and teachers knew that I was capable of doing so.”

When she first learnt she had won the scholarship, she described her reaction as “shocked,” quickly followed by “happiness.”

“This scholarship is a huge achievement and celebration for my family, and I am beyond elated to make them this proud.”

Samaroo comes from a close-knit family with three siblings – two brothers and one sister. Her mother is an auditing assistant, while her father works as a gardener.

At the CAPE level, she pursued biology, chemistry, physical education and sport, alongside the compulsory subjects, Caribbean and communication studies.

Her exceptional achievements in these areas have paved the way for her to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor. She intends to apply to the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland to pursue medical studies in the near future.

Questioned on winning the scholarship and what kind of effort and dedication it required, Samaroo said, “Winning this scholarship was the result of consistent effort, dedication, and thorough preparation. It required focused research, time management, and a strong commitment to my academic and personal goals. Along the way, resilience in the face of setbacks and learning from failures helped me stay determined and focused. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to use this scholarship to further my education and make a positive impact.”

Following a set study schedule and focusing on one task at a time while reviewing regularly was Samaroo’s strategy for success. Her preparation also involved strategic studying habits. “Doing past-paper questions and repeatedly looking at videos. She highlighted the value of resources like CAPE YouTubers offering crash courses, past-paper reviews and theory lesson reviews.

To balance academics with other aspects of her life, she ensured she stayed organised and set aside time for relaxation and activities she enjoys.

“However, sometimes sacrifices had to be made to ensure all my work was completed on time.”

Samaroo’s journey was not without its challenges.

“A challenge that I encountered was being overwhelmed with the large quantity of workload, but I overcame this problem by less procrastination, being determined even when not motivated and watching videos as I have realised that I am a huge visual learner.”

Despite her hard work, she credits her success to her family, teachers, and the staff at Swaha Hindu College.

“My chemistry teacher, in particular, was a really good mentor to me throughout my academic journey at Swaha Hindu College.”

Pundit Ishwar Madho Maharaj, principal of Swaha Hindu College at Cunapo Southern Main Road told Newsday Samaroo was a model student.

“The Swaha board of education, administration, staff and students of Swaha Hindu College are extremely proud and elated with the award of a National Open Scholarship in creative and performing arts to Kimberly Samaroo.

"Kimberly is a model student. Throughout her time in school, she has always been focused, determined and resilient in the face of challenges experienced. She struck a perfect balance between extra-curricular activities and her studies. The strong support of her family has been tremendous in helping her to achieve and most notable in also adding to the success of the school. As Kimberly moves on to tertiary studies, we wish her continued success. A daughter of Swaha and future leader of Trinidad and Tobago,” Maharaj said.

Asked to offer advice to students aspiring to win scholarships, Samaroo said, “Always try your best in every year of exams because winning a scholarship is about attaining excellent grades in every unit of your subjects. Do not neglect a subject. Most students neglect communications and Caribbean studies because they think it is not as important. This will cost you your chance at a scholarship.”

She also emphasised the importance of strategic subject selection.

“Ensure to choose CAPE subjects that will allow you to fall under a few cognate groupings so your chances of acquiring a scholarship are higher,” she suggested.

Samaroo’s ultimate dream is to become a highly qualified doctor and give back to her community.

“I plan to return to Trinidad after completing my studies to use my newly-taught skills and knowledge to help people in need.”

Through her story, she hopes to inspire others.

“I plan to share my journey – not only my success but also the difficult times that led to this success.”

In her free time Samaroo enjoys watching movies and spending quality time with her family – a reminder that balance is key even during the pursuit of excellence.