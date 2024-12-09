Philip Morris: 2.5m fewer cigarettes smoked over 12 months

Tomas Ayala, general manager, Philip Morris TT

PHILIP Morris TT (PMTT) says it has contributed to reducing smoking-related harm.

The company estimates that the introduction of its vaping brand Veev Now a year ago has kept approximately 2.5 million cigarettes unlit in Trinidad and Tobago.

PMTT announced its findings in a recent press release marking the first anniversary of its smoke-free product launch.

"We are proud to know that we are contributing to reducing the harm caused by smoking through alternatives that represent less exposure to toxic substances found in conventional cigarettes," said Tomás Ayala, general manager of PMTT and the Caribbean.

Veev Now is a disposable electronic cigarette that PMTT says emits 99 per cent fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes by eliminating combustion.

While not risk-free, owing to its nicotine content, the product is aimed exclusively at adult smokers who would otherwise continue using conventional cigarettes.

PMTT also highlighted its sustainability initiatives, including a post-consumer waste programme designed to reduce its environmental footprint.

The company partnered with waste management firm Piranha International Ltd (PIL) to recycle used Veev Now devices, ensuring responsible disposal throughout the product’s life cycle.

"TT is positioned within the entire Central America and Caribbean region as an innovation hub for PMI’s greater investments in smoke-free products and other aspects of the company’s businesses," Ayala added. He noted that PMTT has expanded its product distribution and strengthened service quality in TT to support its growth strategy.

Philip Morris International (PMI) has invested over US$12.5 billion in developing, scientifically validating and commercialising smoke-free products.

As of mid-2024, PMI’s smoke-free offerings were available in 90 markets worldwide, with an estimated 36.5 million adult users.

Smoke-free products generated 38 per cent of PMI’s net revenue in the first half of 2024.

PMI says it aims to phase out cigarette sales entirely while expanding into wellness and healthcare through its Vectura Fertin Pharma division, focusing on life-enhancing health solutions.

