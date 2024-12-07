Festive cheer at Tabaquite Presbyterian School concert

Pupils of Tabaquite Presbyterian School take part in a nativity play at the school's annual Christmas concert which was held on November 30 at Tabaquite Secondary School, Manuel Junction, Tabaquite. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Tabaquite Presbyterian School's annual Christmas concert brought together pupils, villagers and school staff for an evening filled with festive cheer.

The opening prayer by Rev Robert Dinoo was followed by a warm welcome from principal David Battoo, who expressed his pleasure with the turnout on November 30, at the Tabaquite Secondary School, Manuel Junction, where the event was held.

MC Wendell Bompart kept the audience entertained with his humour and energy.

The Christmas spirit was evident as the school’s youth choir performed Mary’s Boy Child and Joy to the World.

The Infant One class brought more cheer while singing We Wish You a Merry Christmas. This was followed by the cheerful Around My Christmas Tree, by the Infant Two class.

More holiday cheer came from the standard one class via a spirited performance of Feliz Navidad and a poem entitled A Safe and Merry Christmas.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ was accompanied by a lively dance by standard two pupils who also sang Jingle Bells.

The standard three class wowed with a nativity play and their energetic dance, which included flips and splits, brought the house down to the tune of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.

An intricate and upbeat dance to the 12 Days of Christmas by standard four pupils added to the excitement, while standard five delivered an acrostic entitled Christmas.

Standard five pupil Deja Lewis captivated the audience with her rendition of Mary Did You Know?

Special guest performances added to the evening’s enchantment, with Alicia Batchasingh and the talented Emily Roopnarine, who impressed the audience with her sweet, powerful voice. The event was also attended by Henry Awong, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite /Talparo Regional Corporation.

The evening came to a joyful close with an unforgettable performance by the Prisons Music Band, leaving the audience humming holiday music long after the concert ended.

