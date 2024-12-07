2 killed in separate accidents in Barataria, Gasparillo

- File photo

Two early morning accidents in Barataria and Gasparillo have claimed the lives of two people.

The first accident occurred around 3 am at Fifth Street, near Don Miguel Road, in Barataria.

Initial reports said Randy Persad, 44, was driving his car when he lost control, causing the car to crash into the concrete median.

Persad, of Lime Head Road, Chase Village, Chaguanas, died on the spot.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Meanwhile, another person was killed on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo.

Initial reports said that, around 7 am, the driver had veered off the road and crashed into the concrete base of a pole. The car caught fire, killing the person.

Southern Division police and officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station responded. The burnt ruins of the car were wrecked, and a DMO viewed and ordered the removal of the charred remains of the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.