Marionettes Chorale celebrates at Queen's Hall

Marionettes Chorale -

Christmas with the Marionettes returns to Queen’s Hall’s Winnifred Atwell Auditorium, St Ann's, from December 6-8.

The acclaimed adult and youth choirs will present a mix of local and international Christmas favourites.

For over 60 years, the Marionettes Chorale has presented this musical celebration of the Christmas season that has become a multi-generational event, a media release said.

Leading this year's charge is the Marionettes’ celebrated soloists Dr Maegan Pollonais, a distinguished mezzo-soprano who recently returned to Trinidad and Tobago. Pollonais' doctorate is in arts and music with a concentration in educational psychology from Ball State University. Her operatic repertoire includes iconic roles such as Marcellina (Le Nozze di Figaro), Dorabella (Cosìfan tutte), and the Witch (Hansel and Gretel), among others, a media release said.

Also featured is Hermina Charles, a professional mezzo-soprano with the Marionettes since 2008, who has been entertaining audiences for decades. Charles participated in, and won several Music Festival competitions in the 80s, 90s, and 2006.

Joining Pollonais and Charles is Jacqueline Johnson, known for her soul-stirring and emotive performances, the release said.

The Marionettes Youth Chorale, founded in 1995, will also feature its rising stars, adding youthful energy and exuberance to this year’s repertoire, the release said.

Together, the soloists and choirs will deliver a programme of holiday classics, supported by the Musicians Collective – a talented group of musicians and contributors.

Assistant conductor and violinist Caryll Warner brings her skills as a music educator and performer with ensembles across TT and abroad.

Joshua Joseph, also an assistant conductor, is an accomplished pannist, choir director, and educator with a bachelor of music from Berklee College of Music.

Khadija Huggins, a gifted arranger and multi-instrumentalist, continues to enrich the group’s repertoire with her inventive choral arrangements, the release said.

As a special highlight, the Marionettes will host a matinée performance dedicated to seniors from care homes, reflecting its longstanding commitment to community and inclusivity.

Tickets are priced at $200 (open), $300 (reserved), and $400 (premium reserved) and are available on the Marionettes’ website

www.marionetteschorale.com/tickets, the Queen’s Hall box office and from members.

Showtimes are 7 pm on December 6-7 and 5 pm on December 8.

The event is supported by Flow (Columbus Communications),

Guardian Media Ltd, SCRIP-J, Music Radio 97.1FM, the Central Bank, and bpTT.

For more info: orders@marionetteschorale.com or call/WhatsApp 790-1751.