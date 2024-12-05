CLS, MSJ support protest over $$ increase for PM, officials

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MEMBERS of the Caribbean Labour Society (CLS) will protest outside of the TT High Commission at Belgrave Square, London on December 6.

In a statement issued on December 4, the CLS said this action was taking place in solidarity with workers in TT.

The group added that it supports the positions taken by trade unions on issues such as the government's acceptance of the 120th Salaries Review Commission (SRC) report (which recommends salary increases for several public officials) and the state of industrial relations in TT.

"Workers, both blue and white collar, are in a massive struggle against a state which wishes to return them to a pre-trade union era, when workers had no rights and no trade unions. CLS will always support those who are struggling against such draconian measures."

CLS called for the recognition of all trades unions and their rights for re-establishment of collective bargaining, the right of organised workers to withdraw their labour and the unconditional lifting of injunctions against the withdrawal of labour.

In a separate statement on December 5, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah congratulated members of the trade union movement on its plan to stage a mass public protest in Port of Spain on December 7 to deal with all the issues mentioned by the CLS.

Abdulah repeated the MSJ's call for mass public action on these issues.

He said, "The MSJ states unequivocally that we are the only political party that consistently and concretely defends the working class and the labour movement."

During a virtual news conference on December 1, Abdulah called upon the Prime Minister to “mash brakes” and reject the SRC 120th report which has recommended salary increases for several public officials, including himself.

He said there was nothing in the Constitution or the law which obligated any government to accept recommendations from the SRC.

In its 120th report, the SRC noted concerns raised by certain office-holders over recommendations in its 117th report, which was laid in the House in February.

Among those raising concerns at that time were members of the Judiciary, who questioned the methods the SRC used to evaluate their salaries and terms of service. The recommendations of the 117th report were never implemented.

The current salaries of the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader are based on recommendations in the SRC’s 98th report, which was laid in the House on February 14, 2014, and subsequently approved.

The commission is now recommending:

PM’s salary to rise from $59,680 to $87,847, a 47 per cent increase, effective from October 1, 2023.

President: from $64,270 to $81,170, from April 1, 2023, an increase of 26 per cent.

Opposition Leader: from $29,590 to $52,159, effective October 1, 2023, a 76 per cent increase.

Cabinet ministers: from $41,030 to $52,159 effective October 1, 2023, an increase of 27 per cent.

Non-cabinet-member ministers: from $33,940 to $43,155 respectively, a 27 per cent increase.

Senators (who are not government ministers or parliamentary secretaries): from $13,060 to $17,020, effective October 1, 2023.

MPs who are neither ministers nor parliamentary secretaries: from $17,410 to $22,695, effective October 1, 2023.