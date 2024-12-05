Baron at concert to assist San Fernando East Secondary

- Baron

BARON (Timothy Watkins) will lend his voice to help in developing young creatives at a concert at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando, on December 6.

An Evening of Christmas Voices is in support of improving the Visual and Performing Arts Department at the San Fernando East Secondary School (SFESS).

The "sweet soca man," along with Zuwena, will be joined by parranderos Los Ruisenores, La Divina Pastora and Una Sola Voz, Southern Marines Steel Orchestra, the school's dancers, steel orchestra and arts choir. DJ Dr Desmond will also provide music.

In a Newsday interview on December 2, Paul Julien, head of the Visual and Performing Arts Department, said the funds will be used to repair the dance room, install mirrors and bring it up to a professional standard. He said floor is termite-infested, and the roof has a few leaks.

“In the theatre arts room we will need to repair the stage which is also termite-infested and install electricals for lighting and effects (up to code) and acquire a multimedia projector.

>

“The music space needs more storage for steelpans and repairs to the wall, roof and floor, which leaks. One of the rooms floods every time there is heavy rain.

“The visual arts spaces need new windows and drawing tables, as the available tables are also termite-infested.”

Despite these drawbacks, SFESS continues to excel in the arts, Julien said.

Last month, two students were among the finalists in the Miss San Fest competition – Aniyah Jones and Amaya London. London was the second-placed overall winner.

“In 2023, our own Amaya London won the 2023 San Fest Calypso Monarch and Naomi Taitt placed second in the spoken-word category.

“We have been a finalist in the San Fest steelpan category on four occasions.

“The school also participated in the just concluded San Fernando City Day Visual Art Exhibition and the Art By Creative Design Evolve visual arts exhibition and workshop for art students.”

Since 2008, SFESS has been championing local icons, recognising and honouring them with a cultural programme and renaming the day after the recipient.

>

The 2024 recipient was SuperBlue. Those previously honoured were Baron, Scrunter, Calypso Rose, Junior Bisnath of moko jumbie fame and the late Shadow, Roy Cape, Black Stalin and Mighty Duke. Reigning extempo champion Brian London will be honoured in 2025.

Julien said he sincerely hopes that through this concert, aspiring students will be able to learn from the masters, as they create their own niche and spaces.

He thanked parents, students, the past pupil association headed by Elton Benjamin, and supporters who have worked to make this venture a success.

The only sponsor on board thus far is Southern Food Basket of Coffee Street, and Julien appealed to other interests’ groups and businesses to “chip in and contribute to the development of the school through this project.”

Mayor's ball for charity

Another major charity event taking place this weekend is the Mayor's Ball.

Mayor Robert Parris is inviting all to come dance with him as at the Pointe-a-Pierre Staff Club, on December 7.

This is Parris’s second year of hosting the annual event and is part of the celebrations commemorating 36 years since San Fernando achieved city status.

>

TT Prisons Band and a DJ will provide entertainment.

Fund will go to projects that include assisting the vulnerable.

“The mayor’s charity is the biggest charity fund in the city. People write the mayor, almost daily, requesting funds for one project or another. It is not my fund, as councillors put on paid events in their respective districts, which goes into this fund.

“I really look forward to people supporting this event to allow us the opportunity to give back to the community.”

Parris said he has had commitments from people abroad that they will attend his ball.

“People are flying in from all over the world to dance with and see the mayor dance. I believe I can dance to every genre of music, and it is a spectacle to see me dance, so I an inviting everyone to come to the mayor’s ball and dance with me.”