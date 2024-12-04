Scrap iron dealers meet with Gopee-Scoon

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon gives a feature address on September 19. - File photo

PRESIDENT of the Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association Allan Ferguson says several key issues regarding the future of the industry were discussed during a meeting on December 3 with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon at Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain.

“The minister assured us the government would look into our concerns, particularly those regarding foreign dealers,” Ferguson said after he left the meeting.

He said enforcement of laws governing the activities of foreign dealers was a key topic during the discussions and Gopee-Scoon “assured” her ministry would investigate if any laws were being violated. He said she would also examine ongoing complaints about foreign operations and the management of scrapyards.

“She seemed genuinely interested in understanding the specifics of our situation.”

Another concern for association, he said, was the ability of foreign dealers to conduct business in foreign currency, which he argued gave them an unfair advantage over local dealers. If this continues, he warned, local businesses may be unable to compete leading to closures and job losses.

