Exploring Toco's nature trails with lifeguard Rondell Joseph

Lifeguard and tour guide Rondell Joseph. -

As a child, Rondell Joseph loved exploring the natural world with his best friend. They would set out to discover trails, waterfalls, rivers and coastlines, often getting lost in the dense forests of Toco.

"We always managed to find our way back home and never said a word to our parents, because we sneaked away for most of those adventures. I never imagined one day I would turn this love into a business."

A father of three, Joseph, 34, now owns RSJ Tours and Adventures, a company he started three years ago. Along the way he included his cousin Gregory Primus, who is now his business partner. But Joseph is not satisfied, and believes there is still much more to explore and educate others about.

Joseph and his team offer a variety of outdoor experiences, for groups ranging from as small as three to as many as 20 people, including both local and international visitors. He said they specialise in guiding hikers to some of Toco's most popular waterfalls.

One of their standout offerings, he says, is their Hike and Chill tour, which is a customised experience in which the team not only guides participants through beautiful locations, but also educates them along the way about nature and conservation practices.

In addition to the hikes, Joseph says his team works closely with local businesses to offer food and other complementary products to enhance the overall experience.

He is currently in the final semester of his certificate in ecotourism tour guiding at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), a programme, he says, will enhance his professional development, customer service, hospitality and tour-guiding techniques. Joseph is eager to apply the lessons he's learned to the business.

When Joseph is not guiding groups along the trails of Toco, where he still lives, he is busy saving lives on the northeastern shorelines as a lifeguard with the Ministry of National Security, a job he has done for the past 13 years. He describes it as a perfect blend of his love of nature and his work.

"It has been especially beneficial when leading tours near rivers and waterfalls, where my life-saving skills ensure the safety of the groups I’m guiding."

Reflecting on being a lifeguard, Joseph says he did not choose it: it chose him. After he finished high school, a man from his village told him about a "life-saving course." Only after inquiring did he realise it was a recruitment drive.

Joseph credits his role as a lifeguard with giving him the opportunity to network and engage with people from all walks of life. Often, conversations with beachgoers lead to inquiries about activities in Toco, allowing him to promote his business.

"I am driven by a love and passion for what I do and for Toco. On the trails, people are often in awe of the peacefulness of nature. Making people happy through these experiences brings me immense joy."

Joseph stressed safety is always a top priority, saying before any tour departs, first-aid equipment and safety gear – such as life jackets and ropes – are provided for all participants.

"We enforce a strict no-littering policy, without exceptions."

He warns the public of the dangers of touring with inexperienced, non-professional guides or groups, recalling a grim incident in which his cousin had to rescue a hiker from another group who got into difficulty while crossing a river.

"I’ve had to assist people suffering from muscle cramps and helped those in life-threatening situations because the team they were with was not prepared. I encourage people to hike with certified, reputable groups: your safety is of utmost importance."

He said his tours cater to small groups, families, corporate teams and children's groups.

Joseph’s goal is to create an experience that helps people connect with nature, reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

"We’ve collaborated with a meditation instructor to guide relaxation exercises, helping hikers de-stress. We also take the time to educate participants about the local flora and fauna, showcasing the natural beauty of Toco."

Joseph is also deeply concerned about climate change and is committed to promoting environmental conservation.

"We are planting trees, restoring trails, creating new ones, maintaining existing ones and adding signs to enhance safety."

One memory that stays with Joseph is helping a client propose to his girlfriend during a private tour. He says that experience reinforced not only his love for nature but also his passion for helping others create lasting memories.

"Through conversations with clients and hearing their unique perspectives on the environment, I believe we can all make a positive impact together. Nature reveals the works of God: it shows us how everything is perfectly interconnected."

Looking ahead, Joseph plans to apply the knowledge gained from his certificate course to elevate his business, promote environmental awareness and grow his business through collaboration.

“I hope to travel and expand the business internationally."