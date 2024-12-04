Bishop Anstey cooler fete 2025

Patrons at Bishop Anstey High School Cooler Fete. -

Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain hosted its first all-inclusive Carnival fete organised by its alumnae to assist the school in 1996.

Over the years, the fete has assisted with funding the construction of the environmental science block, and the refurbishment and modernisation of Anstey House.

A media release said as time progressed, it became increasingly challenging for the fete to make a profit. For Carnival 2023, the organising committee changed the format to a cooler fete which was met with mixed reactions. The committee said it has no regrets about making the switch and patrons have agreed, it said in the release.

For the past three to four years, the priority has been the refurbishment of the school’s Jubilee Hall. Phase 1 was completed in 2023, and Phase II is estimated to cost $1.2 million, the release said.

For 2025, the cooler fete takes place on January 11, from 5 pm-midnight at Keate Street, Port of Spain, with a cast of top DJs and guest artistes. The food and drinks will be at the all-inclusive standard the event is known for, the release said. Cooler packages are also available for those who prefer not to bring a cooler.

>

Tickets are available at Haagen-Dazs outlets: Price Plaza, C3 Mall, Trincity, Ellerslie Plaza and West Mall, islandetickets.com or from committee members at: 776-4203, 682-6320, 786-6655, or 756-8300.

All proceeds go to Phase II of the restoration of Jubilee Hall.