Mohit calls for swift rescue of kidnapped Central businessman

Vandana Mohit -

CHAGUANAS East MP Vandana Mohit is calling on the police and government to do more to combat the scourge of kidnappings, and act swiftly to rescue one of her constituents, Shashi Anand Rampersad, 36, who remains in the hands of his abductors.

“The police, Ministry of National Security and all relevant agencies must intensify their efforts to ensure his safe return and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mohit said, “This heinous crime has sent shockwaves throughout the business community and beyond. It is a heartbreaking indictment of a nation where crime continues to spiral out of control, emboldened by the seeming inaction and ineffectiveness of those entrusted with our safety.”

Rampersad, a stockyard owner, was kidnapped by two masked men at Pierre Street, Lendore Village, Enterprise, on the afternoon of November 21.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team has joined the search, but Mohit said more has to be done to find Rampersad and prevent other families from enduring similar experiences.

In a statement on Novmber 26, she expressed “my profound shock, outrage, and sadness at the horrifying kidnapping of the prominent businessman.

“This brazen act of violence has plunged his family into unimaginable pain and left the community gripped with fear and uncertainty.”

Several people have been quizzed by the police, but Mohit said his family, like so many others, “is now bearing the unspeakable trauma of not knowing the fate of their loved one.”

She described Rampersad as a devoted father and husband, and pillar of the Central business community.

“Shashi has become another victim of a system that continues to falter in protecting its citizens,” she said, adding that his abduction is a stark reminder of the perilous reality faced by law-abiding citizens across TT.

“The emotional toll on the Rampersad family is devastating. They remain tormented by questions that no family should ever have to ask: Where is our loved one? Is he safe? Will he ever come home?”

She said the unbearable agony of waiting, coupled with the lack of meaningful action or assurance from the authorities, is cruel and unjust.

“As the MP for Chaguanas East, I demand answers on government’s immediate plan to ensure Shashi Anand Rampersad is safely returned to his family.

“What measures are being implemented to combat the scourge of kidnappings that terrorise communities? What will the authorities do to prevent other families from enduring this nightmare?

“As an elected representative of the people, I stand in solidarity with the Rampersad family and pledge unwavering support during this harrowing ordeal.

“The government must do more than offer empty promises. It must act decisively and transparently to address this crisis."

Other recent kidnaps

On October 13, businessman Suvesh Ramnarine was kidnapped from Rob's Bar, Southern Main Road, Cunupia, by men dressed in clothing which resembled police tactical wear. He was released in the same district on November 6.

In a separate incident, two police officers have been charged for the murder of Sachel Kungbeharry, 32, a used-car salesman of Pierre Road, Felicity. Kungbeharry was abducted on September 25 by men also dressed in police tactical uniform, when his vehicle was intercepted by a marked police vehicle.

His body was found on October 3, although a $500,000 ransom had been paid for his release.

Police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has since recalled all tactical uniforms, with the exception of those of a few units.