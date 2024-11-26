N Touch
Little art pieces on show

Vanisa Mohammed, Hibiscus Splendour -
Studio Joli is offering art lovers A Merry Little Christmas with an exhibition of small art pieces.

Artworks by talented new-comers or mini-art by well-established artists will be available at "reasonable prices," a media release said.

All paintings and sculptures are under 12 x 12 inches and participants include Ryan Williams, Judith Shaw, Karina Maharaj, Karen Hale Jackson, and many more, the release said.

The exhibition opens November 30, from 5 pm-8 pm and runs until December 24 from 10 am- 6 pm, Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.

Markus Pohlmann, Seaglass Crab -

Vida Mitchell, A Good Place to Stop -

Melissea Ramrattan, Saffron Finches in the Rain -

Denee Thomas, Allens Hummingbird -

Judith Shaw, Picton Street -

Pat Farrell-Frederick, Corbeaux at Rest -

