Sea of white as pan, powder take over San Fernando

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell at the Steelpan and Powder parade, San Fernando. - Photos by Jeff K Mayers

“AH going down San Fernando, down dey have plenty tempo.” The refrain of Calypso Rose's evergreen Tempo was led by Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore and joined in chorus by thousands of pan lovers for the start of Steelpan and Powder in San Fernando on November 16.

“That is what we came down here to give you, tempo in your rukunkutungtung," she told pan enthusiasts gathered at the corner of Coffee and Cipero Streets, before NLCB Fonclaire and Massy All Stars led a parade down to Skinner Park.

The sixth instalment of Pan and Powder was a collaboration between Pan Trinbago and the City of San Fernando, which is celebrating its 36th anniversary of receiving city status on November 18, 1988, with a month of activities.

Ramsey-Moore said, acting on an instruction from Culture, Tourism and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell to bring the event – which had its genesis during Carifesta 2019 – to south, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris immediately told her he wanted it for the City Month celebration.

>

Once she got the money to pay the bands, she assured they would be there.

“I called the bossman (Mitchell) and I got the money to pay the bands."

She later told the Newsday the budget for the event was $300,000.

“Let me tell you, there is a rise – steelpan in Trinidad and Tobago is on a roll. We have declared there is no season for pan. Pan is the community’s soul. Pan is spirit and pan would never die."

Before declaring the event open, Mitchell agreed with Ramsey-Moore that, “Pan is not just a Panorama thing, and it is not just a Carnival thing. Pan is year-round, and today in November we have one of the biggest parades here in Sando.

“San Fernando, is down here we have plenty tempo. Today is a day when history meets harmony. Not just harmony we have in community, but the harmonious melody of the steelband. Pan and Powder is Sando and culture is Sando.

“You cyar play mas and fraid powder,” he declared as the powder containers were brought out and sprayed, creating a sea of white, which was also the theme colour for the event.

>

The evening started on time at 6.30 pm, with calypso and other genres of music from Pan Elders, Southern Stars and Heritage Skiffle, which were stationary under tents at the starting point.

Parris and Ramsey-Moore joined the crowd gathered in dancing to the rhythms. Parris was also given a Pan Trinbago T-shirt which he promptly put on to chip all the way to the park.

The two big bands, Fonclaire and All Stars led a vibrant parade to Skinner Park, where the evening ended with three more stationary bands in the park – Panasonic, Golden Hands and Couva Joylanders.

Ramsey-Moore said it was a tremendous success.