[UPDATED] Noah Rudder, son of David Rudder, earns 2025 Rhodes Scholarship

Noah Rudder -

CANADIAN Noah Rudder, youngest son of local calypso legend David Rudder, has been awarded a prestigious 2025 Rhodes Scholarship. He said he is still trying to process the good news.

A proud David announced his son’s achievement on Facebook.

He said the scholarship is the “world’s pre-eminent and oldest graduate fellowship.” It allows winners from around the globe to pursue postgraduate education at Oxford University in England.

Its website adds, “(It) is a merit-based scholarship, with the purpose of developing public-spirited leaders, and to promote international understanding and peace through an international community of scholars.”

The younger Rudder, 21, is currently doing a double major in peace conflict and justice, and drama at Victoria College, University of Toronto.

>

He hopes to do his master’s in public policy and fine arts at Oxford.

Oxford’s master’s in public policy is a one-year programme, which it says “offers a distinctive approach to learning about public policy, (and) is a transformative opportunity for current and future leaders with a commitment to public service.”

As for the master’s in fine arts, also a year long, Oxford says it is “an intensive one-year studio-based programme in the practice of contemporary art."

Speaking to Newsday by phone, Noah Rudder said he has been experiencing a "whirlwind of emotions.

"I don't think I've processed it just yet."

He said 13 finalists were interviewed on November 16, and his, the last one, was around 8pm.

Rudder, who is also an actor, said he was at rehearsals that very night for the school's adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

"So I left there, went to the interview, then got back, and I asked my director if I could keep my phone in my pocket,because I may be getting some big news that night."

He said some time between 9 and 10pm, he got the call saying he was successful and "it was pretty crazy.

>

"I just went outside and called my family and told them."

He will graduate from his current university in June 2025 and begin his studies at Oxford in October 2025.

"I've been really privileged and lucky to be able to do amazing research with access to resources, and I think being able to go abroad is a big step."

He added, "I really want to focus on social issues, especially in conflict zones, and get some first-hand experience there. And I hope I get the chance to work with a multilateral organisation that grapples with issues like homelessness and anti-black racism."

He said he also hopes to continue acting for the rest of his life.

He has performed in the Toronto Film Festival and other University of Toronto productions.

"I try not to place any expectations on myself that I'm going to be a professional actor, but I love drama, and it is something that's intrinsic to me."

He is writing a play for his sketch comedy group, set to be presented in December.

He hopes to travel and volunteer after his degree.

>

His bio on the Rhodes Scholarship website says he did research with the World Bank’s Office of the Chief Economist which focused on knowledge-generation in African nations pre-2009.

It also says he worked with the Office of the President at Victoria College to implement the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism, signed in February. It adds that he won the Crescam Serviendo Student Leadership Award and Bader Opportunity Award for leadership and academic excellence.

“An actor and writer, Noah has performed in the Toronto Fringe Festival and University of Toronto productions, including the Bob Sketch Comedy Revue.”

It says he is passionate about social change.

David Rudder told Newsday his son worked "really hard" and has a "natural gift.

In his Facebook post, he said when his son was asked about the intersection of the two fields of study he chose, he said, “It is what I know, the family I was born into and the culture I come from.”

He told Newsday, "With the right coaching, he could shock the world."

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

CANADIAN Noah Rudder, youngest son of local calypso legend David Rudder, has been awarded a prestigious 2025 Rhodes Scholarship.

>

A proud David announced his son’s achievement on Facebook.

He said the scholarship is the “world’s pre-eminent and oldest graduate fellowship.”

It allows winners from around the globe to pursue postgraduate education at Oxford University in England.

Its website adds, “(It) is a merit-based scholarship, with the purpose of developing public-spirited leaders, and to promote international understanding and peace through an international community of scholars.”

The younger Rudder, 21, is currently doing a double major in peace conflict and justice, and drama at Victoria College, University of Toronto.

He hopes to do his master’s in public policy and fine arts at Oxford.

His father said when his son was asked about the intersection of the two fields of study, he said, “It is what I know, the family I was born into and the culture I come from.”

Oxford’s master’s in public policy is a one-year programme, which it says “offers a distinctive approach to learning about public policy, (and) is a transformative opportunity for current and future leaders with a commitment to public service.”

As for the master’s in fine arts, also a year long, Oxford says it is “an intensive one-year studio-based programme in the practice of contemporary art."

>

Noah Rudder’s bio on the Rhodes Scholarship website says he did research with the World Bank’s Office of the Chief Economist which focused on knowledge generation in African nations pre-2009.

It also says he worked with the Office of the President at Victoria College to implement the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism, signed in February. It adds that he won the Crescam Serviendo Student Leadership Award and Bader Opportunity Award for leadership and academic excellence.

“An actor and writer, Noah has performed in the Toronto Fringe Festival and University of Toronto productions, including the Bob Sketch Comedy Revue.”

It says he is passionate about social change.

David Rudder told Newsday his son worked "really hard" and has a "natural gift.

"With the right coaching, he could shock the world."

He added that his son is currently writing a play.