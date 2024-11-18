Signal Hill students benefit from media workshop

Stephen Cummings -

Ten students from Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago, are now the beneficiaries of an online workshop in media and communications arts.

The transformative Media Arts Workshop project, just concluded, was led by broadcast journalist Stephen Cummings, a dedicated educator in media and communications arts.

The programme, said a release, was assisted by Patrice Caruth-Jack, and was the first such programme to be undertaken for the group through the Youth in Media and Communications Arts Project (YIMCAP).

The ten aspiring young media professionals from Signal Hill Secondary School had the opportunity to enhance their storytelling, writing, digital literacy skills and creative expression.

Cummings emphasised the importance of equipping young talent with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving media landscape. This, he believes, fosters a new generation of innovative and critical thinkers poised to make a positive impact on the media and communications industry, the release said.

The workshop not only provided insights into the career field of media but also instilled confidence in students, empowering them to explore their unique voices, writing, and technical skills.

They were also presented with certificates.

The release said Cummings urged the participants always to practise and maintain high standards in the profession, noting the powerful societal influence of the media as the Fourth Estate.

About YIMCAP:

The Youth in Media and Communications Arts Project (YIMCAP) began in 2009 as a response to concerns expressed by many veterans in the media industry over a decline in the standards of professionalism.

It was also born out of the need to understand the importance of media literacy and its profound impact on society and the role young people can play in upkeeping standards of excellence.

YIMCAP is designed to help youths from diverse backgrounds and even at-risk communities explore the vast opportunities available in the fields of media, digital communications and technology.

The release said creator and founder of YIMCAP, senior broadcast journalist, teacher and trainer Stephen Cummings, believes through education, mentorship, hands-on workshops, internships, and access to digital resources, it's possible to raise the standard of journalism, help shape and develop career paths and give young people a creative voice.

YIMCAP's vision is to see a new generation of media arts and communications professionals – leaders who will influence, inform and inspire positive societal change.

It is committed to supporting the current and building the next generation of critical thinkers, storytellers, content creators, and digital pioneers who will have a positive effect on the future of the Fourth Estate and, in turn, the future of society.