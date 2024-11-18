Couva girl missing: Can you help?

Daniella Maharaj. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THE police are calling on the public for help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Couva who went missing last week.

Daniella Maharaj, from Savonetta in Point Lisas, was last seen on November 11. Her relatives reported her missing to the Couva Police Station that same day.

She is of mixed descent, slim-built and has a light brown complexion. She has a "rider" tooth on the right side of her mouth, long hair and thick eyebrows.

The police said she was last seen wearing a sleeveless blue denim jacket, light-blue tights and gold slippers.

Anyone with information on Daniella's whereabouts is asked to call the Couva Police Station at 636-2333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477). People can also contact the police at 555, 999, or 911 or call any police station.

