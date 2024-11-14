Protect the brotherhood

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

NEXT TUESDAY sees the global observance of International Men’s Day (IMD). From 1999, IMD was tailored to build a movement and ideology. For the past 25 years it has promoted fatherhood, taught men to overcome obstacles, dealt with trauma, and assisted men who feel marginalised and alienated.

The annual celebrations on November 19 indicate the genuine appreciation of men and concerns for the numerous problems plaguing families, and men in particular. Annual themes and topics focus on a variety of issues such as mental and physical health, suicide, poverty, unemployment, environment, gender relations, and fatherhood.

The six objectives of IMD represent the core of a dynamic movement and way of life which seeks peace, encourages more understanding, and urges greater tolerance in society.

The first objective is to promote positive male role models, particularly among working class men who are living decent and honest lives.

>

Secondly, to celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, and child care.

Thirdly, to focus on men’s health including their social, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being.

Fourthly, to highlight discrimination against men, such as court cases which do not consider the role of a father in the upbringing of his daughter or son.

The fifth objective is also crucial – the improvement of gender relations and promotion of gender equality.

Finally, IMD supporters intend to create a safer and better world, where people can feel comfortable and grow to reach their full potential.

One of the vital messages of IMD is that any divisions and tensions among men must cease and the healing must begin within the brotherhood. The observances of the day are part of a global non-violent revolution. It is annually observed by people who support the ongoing effort to improve lives, heal scarred lives, and seek solutions to social problems.

Furthermore, we try to heal the troubled minds, help the dysfunctional, promote positive role models in society, and develop wholesome individuals. Such developments are badly needed in today’s wounded communities, which reflect distorted and outdated beliefs that unravel the fabric of the family and the society.

International Men’s Day is not a top-down movement limited to a few people or gatekeepers. It has spread among the grassroots and maintained its growth among neighbourhoods and communities. Men’s organisations, anti-war groups, peace organisations, women’s groups, gender departments at universities, politicians, the unemployed, the mentally and physically challenged have all celebrated the day.

One illustration of the inclusiveness of IMD is the decision in 2010 to have observances among prisoners throughout the world. Subsequently, Carry Greaves was selected, in 2012, as an empowerment co-ordinator. Greaves (now freed) was incarcerated at a correctional facility in New York in the US.

>

Indeed, International Men’s Day has transcended language barriers, geographical boundaries, political ideology and religious differences. Furthermore, its observances are not restricted to any particular class, gender, age or occupation.

IMD highlights the common bonds of humanity. Those people supporting us seek to restore dignity to the despised and restore respect among those marginalised males of the human family. Ambassadors of IMD have offered different perspectives and new ideas for a society based on equality and equity.

The movement is all-inclusive and has embraced all people and is not interested in creating or propagating problems, and promoting divisions. The global support reflects the widespread willingness of many governments and institutions to contribute to building a society which aspires for peace. This will produce a more tolerant and understanding future generation.

Supporters of IMD need help from other sectors in society. For instance, the media have a role to play by highlighting positive male role models who are honest, decent, and upright. For too long many of us have been unable to see the "invisible" men who are positively contributing to our society. Only when such biases are rectified can we be on the path to real and permanent change.

This aspect of the men’s movement must initiate an era of enlightenment where dynamic, rational men will emerge with a mandate to champion equity and equality.

Undoubtedly, the philosophy underlying IMD is much more than optimistic thinking and rhetoric.

International Men’s Day is a way of life, a world view and an alternative peace model designed for the present and future generations to nurture and continue to sow the seeds of acceptance and harmony.

IMD is alive and dynamic. Let us be ready to assist and uplift the fallen and despised of the global brotherhood.