Laventille’s rich political legacy

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds - Faith Ayoung

PAUL SARRAN

LAVENTILLE’S rich political history reflects a community whose representatives have been dedicated to addressing both immediate challenges and long-term development. The PNM has been central to Laventille’s political landscape, with its MPs consistently working to represent the area’s unique needs.

Over the years, Laventille’s MPs have undertaken initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, fostering cultural pride, and empowering residents through social programmes.

Among the most prominent representatives have been Morris Marshall, Eulalie James, Fitzgerald Hinds, and NiLeung Hypolite. Their contributions and legacies underscore the critical role of leadership in Laventille’s ongoing journey toward progress.

Marshall stands out as a foundational figure in Laventille’s modern political narrative. Initially elected as the Member of Parliament for Laventille, he later served as MP for the Laventille West constituency.

Known for his commitment to community upliftment, Marshall was one of the few PNM candidates to retain his seat during the challenging general election of 1986, a time when the PNM faced considerable political opposition.

His untimely passing on March 13, 1994, marked a sombre moment for the Laventille community, which deeply felt the loss of his dedicated representation. Following his death, Eulalie James won the seat in a bye-election, continuing Marshall’s work and ensuring that Laventille West remained under PNM leadership.

Fitzgerald Hinds further contributed to Laventille’s political legacy when he was re-elected as MP for Laventille West in 2015, during the 11th Parliament. An attorney, Hinds initially entered Parliament in 1995 as the representative for Laventille East/Morvant, where he served for 12 years.

His political journey included periods in both government and opposition, initially serving in opposition from 1995 to 2001. During the eighth republican Parliament (2002-2007), Hinds held roles as minister of state in the ministry of national security and the ministry of trade and industry, demonstrating his commitment to improving national security and economic growth.

His work also extended to the tenth Parliament, where he served as an opposition senator, taking on leadership roles such as chairing the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee and the Joint Select Committee on National Security. Hinds’s legal and political expertise played a vital role in his work to address Laventille’s issues and ensure transparent governance.

Hypolite, another influential MP, was first elected to represent Laventille West on November 5, 2007, serving in the ninth republican Parliament. Re-elected in 2010 for the tenth republican Parliament, Hypolite contributed to various projects aimed at improving Laventille’s quality of life.

Before his tenure as MP, he served as a temporary senator in the eighth Parliament, where he showcased his commitment to Laventille’s interests and TT’s broader development. His dedication to public service and Laventille’s progress remained evident throughout his career until his passing on October 19, 2024, which was a loss for both the constituency and the nation.

The leadership demonstrated by Marshall, James, Hinds, and Hypolite reflects the resilience of Laventille’s political representatives. Through infrastructural development projects, youth empowerment programmes, and efforts to address social challenges, these MPs have shaped Laventille’s political landscape.

While the community has faced significant obstacles, including crime and economic hardship, the work of these leaders underscores the importance of dedicated representation in achieving gradual progress. Laventille’s journey, marked by the contributions of its MPs, remains emblematic of the power of committed political leadership to foster community growth and resilience.

An ideal candidate for Laventille West in the upcoming general election would be someone deeply connected to the community, who understands its unique social, economic, and cultural dynamics. A candidate like Hinds, who had previously served as the MP for Laventille West and Laventille East/Morvant and who is currently the MP for Laventille West, embodies many qualities that could make him an exceptional choice.

With years of experience both in government and opposition, Hinds has a strong understanding of Laventille's needs and challenges. His professional background as an attorney and his tenure as Minister of National Security bring valuable expertise in public safety and justice reform, both critical issues for Laventille.

Hinds has also chaired committees focused on accountability, as mentioned above, which demonstrates his commitment to transparency and governance. His familiarity with Laventille’s social landscape and security challenges gives him the advantage of continuity and experience.

Beyond experience, a candidate like Hinds, with a proven record of advocacy for youth empowerment and economic development, would resonate well with the community’s aspirations for meaningful change.

His work in previous administrations to support youth programmes, vocational training, and community policing aligns with the needs of Laventille’s younger residents, who are seeking positive opportunities and pathways to employment.

In a constituency with high youth representation, a candidate who prioritises youth development and economic empowerment is likely to connect with voters who desire a proactive and committed leader.

Hinds’s legal and political expertise, combined with his deep ties to Laventille and the PNM, positions him as a candidate who can effectively balance Laventille’s needs with the resources and support of the PNM. His approach to governance, which emphasises transparency, accountability, and a commitment to addressing Laventille’s most pressing concerns, could foster the stability and growth the community seeks.

As Laventille heads into the 2025 general election, a candidate with Hinds’s attributes would likely be viewed as a strong and capable leader who can continue Laventille West’s journey toward progress.

Paul Sarran is a political science student at the UWI Global Campus in St Augustine

