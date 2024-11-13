UNC hosts education forum

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE United National Congress (UNC) held a public consultation on education on November 11, which its political leader said, would help inform the party on the shape and scope its education manifesto should take as it gears up to contest the next general election.

The forum, held at Naparima College in San Fernando, was chaired by former UNC election candidate and temporary senator Sean Sobers, and was attended by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, prospective UNC candidate for San Fernando West Dr Michael Dowlat, attorney Shiva Ballyram and others.

At the forum, Dowlat a recently retired school principal, suggested that an incoming UNC government should focus on introducing to the secondary school curriculum, the importance of voting as part of a country’s democratic processes, and how one goes about casting their vote.

Persad-Bissessar, herself a former education minister in the then Basdeo Panday-led government, said: “Education is very dear to my heart and I have always said that education is the only passport out of poverty. We need to hear your voices, your suggestions, your ideas, your problems, your solutions to help us craft the way to take TT forward.”

She claimed that when her People’s Partnership (PP) government demitted office in 2015, the education sector from pre-school to tertiary level, was the envy of the world, being commended by world leaders.

“All of these programs and policies have been reversed by the People’s National Movement administration. We are faced with unprecedented crises in our nation’s schools regarding bullying, violence, gangsterism, and poor academic performance.”

She said the idea of the education consultation was to hear what the people had to say and factor their views into the party’s education manifesto. Professor Selwyn Cudjoe was listed as a panellist, but Persad-Bissessar said he was “under the weather.”

The consultation, which saw many young people contributing, explored the relevance of the curriculum to meet the demands and challenges of today’s world, ways in which it could be improved, addressing infrastructural challenges which denies a conducive environment for learning, the impact of violence and bullying, and the integration of technology and AI so students can succeed in a global environment.

Dowlat said in to an intelligent nation, “We must see schools as more than producing an individual who can find a job. Schools must develop young people not just to adapt to changes, because all changes are not good, but to become themselves change agents.”

Also at the forum, Ballyram said that as a member of Caricom and the global village, there is a need for students to be educated about global challenges including climate change, migration, and international co-operation.

“Programs integrating sustainability, social studies, and cultural awareness could help prepare students to navigate an interconnected world.”

Dowlat later questioned, “Are we developing well-rounded people? Are our schools fit for purpose?

Stating that a national budget normally aligns with priorities of a government, he noted the budgetary allocation for education, of $8 billion in 2023, had reduced to $7.5 billion in 2024. He asked the audience to draw its own conclusion.