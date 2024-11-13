Schools opened in Penal despite flooding

The Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu School remained closed on November 13 as floodwater from heavy rain the day before remained on the road. - Photo by Rishard Khan

SCHOOLS in flood-impacted Penal and environs were opened on the morning of November 13 but attendance was low as many homes and roads were still flooded.

Up to 8 am on November 13, gates were opened at the Penal Presbyterian Primary School, Penal Vedic Primary School, Suchit Trace Hindu School, Penal Secondary School and Penal Convent.

But noticeably missing was the traffic and scores of students entering the schools.

Sources at one school told Newsday they had an estimated 12.5 per cent student attendance.

>

The Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu School remained closed as about one foot of floodwater remained on the road.

Newsday was told there was no advice from the Ministry of Education about altering the operations of schools in the flood-impacted areas.

Water had receded in many areas along the SS Erin Road and Penal Rock Road, which were inundated with up to three feet of water in November 12's showers brought on by the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

However, with the Curamata River at capacity and waters further inland still running off, floods began to rise in Suchit Trace and Batchyia, which lay downstream.

Newsday understands the Penal Debe Regional Corporation and its Disaster Management Unit worked until 1 am on November 13, evacuating people from homes and transporting stranded commuters.

More on this as it becomes available.