Princes Town man charged with 3 traffic offences

- File photo

A MAN from Princes Town was granted $10,000 bail by a justice of the peace on November 7 after being charged with three traffic-related offences, including driving while disqualified.

The accused, Rishi Singh of Matilda Road, is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on November 13.

A report said officers from the Princes Town Municipal Police Station were on patrol along the Naparima Mayaro Road near RBC on November 7 when they saw a blue Toyota Hilux allegedly parked on the yellow lines, suggesting it was a no-parking zone.

There was no one in the van, but after about five minutes, the accused walked toward it.

PC Ramjohn identified himself as a policeman, told him of the breach of the road markings and asked to see his driving documents.

On checking, the police found the insurance certificate had expired.

The man also did not have a driver’s permit, and checks revealed that the licensing department seized it last year after he was disqualified from driving.

The police charged him with breaching the road markings, driving while disqualified and driving without a valid insurance certificate.

Acting Supt Guzman supervised the investigation.

Singh faced JP Ramnarine Mungroo, who granted the $10,000 bail to cover the three charges.