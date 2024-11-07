NDATT to hold AGM

The National Drama Association (NDATT) -

The National Drama Association (NDATT) will hold its AGM at the Helen May Johnstone Room, Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on November 16 at 10 am.

Only financial members of the NDATT will be eligible to vote on matters arising at the AGM, a media release said.

NDATT said it register comprises students, individuals and companies/groups. Anyone interested in renewing or joining the membership can visit its website: https://iamndatt.org.tt/, or e-mail: nationaldramatnt@gmail.com.

The register will close ten minutes after the start of the AGM as opposed to two weeks before the AGM, the release said.