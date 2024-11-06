UWI show to celebrate dance in Trinidad and Tobago

Dancers performing at Rhythm of Culture, a production hosted by the Dance Unit of the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) at The UWI St Augustine campus. -

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will put on a “celebration of dance in Trinidad and Tobago” with its Rhythm of Culture production which will inlcude folk, Indian, hip-hop, jazz, modern and contemporary performances.

The event will showcase students as well as some of the country’s top exponents of dance, from 7 pm on November 8 and 9, at the Daaga Auditorium, St Augustine campus, a media release said.

Head of the Dance Unit within the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) Deboleena Paul said the aim is to "build a stronger relationship around dance in TT.”

“We are bringing our alumni, community members, and dance artists together to collaborate with our students. Not only will this expose these young dancers to performance and choreography at the highest levels, but it will also build a stronger relationship around dance in TT,” Paul said in the release.

This is the third Rhythm of Culture production under Paul's leadership. Paul is a classically-trained dancer and scholar from India, the release said.

Rhythm of Culture gives the DCFA dance students the opportunity to perform on stage in front of a general audience. They will also share the stage and perform the choreography of professional dancers and teachers from The UWI, other institutions, and dance companies, the release said.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for students to work with and observe renowned dancers,” says Paul.

She said the production gives The UWI the opportunity to show its authority in dance, both as a performance art and an academic discipline.

“The UWI offers more than an umbrella education in the performing arts, we are a specialised unit dedicated to dance. Our graduates possess the skills and knowledge to teach and perform anywhere in the world. We want to share that with the public. We want to bring the community of dance together. In fact, we are grateful that so many professional dancers have come to us and asked to be a part of Rhythm of Culture, and of course, we want to give our audiences an outstanding and entertaining show.”

A special student show will take place on November 8 at 10 am at the venue. Tickets cost $100 for general audiences and $60 for students.

For more info: 272-3232 or visit @uwicreativearts on the social media platforms.

Learn more at www.uwi.edu