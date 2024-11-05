Chief Secretary leads Tobago team at World Travel Market in London

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine speaks at World Travel Market 2024 in London on November 5. - Photo courtesy TTAL

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine is leading a Tobago contingent seeking to woo investors and visitors at World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, from November 5-7 in ExCel London, UK.

Also among the contingent are Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris; Alpha Lorde, president, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association; Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) acting CEO Sandra Orr-Toney; and other major stakeholders.

In a post to its social media page on November 5, TTAL said, "Tobago is going above and beyond the ordinary at this year's WTM. WTM is a leading global event for the travel industry, bringing together tourism professionals, destinations, and industry stakeholders to network and showcase the latest trends and offerings.

"For Tobago, participating in WTM is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen its brand, gain international exposure, and connect directly with travel agents, media and investors."