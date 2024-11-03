UWI Roytec graduands urged to focus on integrity

UWI-Roytec asscociate degree students, from left, Ronnie Bhabikhan, Miguel Charles, Alex Lalmansingh and Michel Samuel, at the graduation ceremony at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on November 1. - Angelo Marcelle

APPEAL COURT JUDGE Justice Mark Mohammed urged graduating students at UWI-Roytec to champion the value of integrity as they enter the world of work. He said while this would be difficult, it would make them better people in their personal and professional lives.

He delivered the feature address during the school's graduation ceremony at the UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre, St Augustine, on November 1.

Mohammed expanded on the theme of the event, The Time is Always Right to Do What is Right, a quote from civil rights activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

“These words resonate powerfully in our current world, where ethical dilemmas are present in every workplace. As you enter the workforce, you will encounter situations that may challenge your values and test your core sense of integrity. Each of you will face an ethical fork in the road which has the potential to define your career, and more importantly, where you stand as a person.”

He said in the corporate world, the graduates might find themselves in an organisational culture that prioritises profit over ethical considerations, such as the use of aggressive sales tactics with deceptive practices.

>

“Do you conform to this culture for the sake of success because of financial pressures or do you uphold the tenets of transparency and honesty? Choosing to speak up against questionable practices is difficult but it is imperative.

“As you progress in the world of work, you may face situations where you have to hold colleagues accountable for their behaviour. Do you report them or remain silent and allow the behaviour to continue?

“Dr King said true loyalty prioritises what is right even when it is deeply uncomfortable, more so in a society where the few who choose to speak out are severely ostracised and made fun of, but a culture of integrity is fostered and built in a holistic manner.”

Mohammed said in Trinidad and Tobago, many organisations and institutions, both public and private, grapple with foundational issues that touch on integrity.

“The decision to blow the whistle on various issues is one of the toughest things you may ever face, as it comes with the potential for personal risk, but the potential risks of remaining in silence are far greater.”

He said only time would tell if the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2024, would allow people to feel safe to report improper conduct.

Mohammed gave some tips to the graduands on how to proceed in becoming better people as they went into the world of work.

“Always try to advance your sense of morality. Create a circle of friends who are sensible and will not shy away from giving you constructive criticism and pulling you back. Whatever methods work for you, develop methods of introspection. Finally, always give back to your society.”

>

Mohammed urged the graduates to go forward with courage and conviction, and to lift up their chosen professions.

Valedictorian Darren Coppin said the ceremony marked the culmination of years of hard work during which the graduates would have experienced numerous challenges and triumphs.

“Today is a day for us to reflect not only on what we’ve achieved, but on our future. We must realise beyond the grades and accolades, we each have a responsibility to be individuals with integrity by doing what is right, even when it’s difficult. This year’s graduation theme should resonate with us. Dr King said human progress comes through tireless efforts from persistent and dedicated individuals.”

He said the students would have been exposed to diverse perspectives, cultures and ideas, which helped them form a sense of personal identity and ethics.

“Our time here would have moulded and tested our character, whether it was standing up for a friend, speaking up against injustice, choosing to be kind, or being tempted to use Chat-GPT for our assignments. We all had opportunities to do what is right, and these moments would have shaped us into the individuals we are today.

“We should be cognisant that there will continue to be moments where we might be tempted to compromise our values for convenience and for success. In these moments, the call to do what is right, even if it is a difficult one, should be our choice. The world needs your leadership, your choice and your moral compass. You are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make a difference, but more importantly, you’re equipped with the responsibility to use those abilities for the greater good.”

UWI-Roytec executive director Keitha Perryman said the principle of doing what is right holds profound meaning, especially in the field of education. She told the education graduands they were not just imparting knowledge but shaping the minds of the next generation.

“Think of the moments when you encounter injustice or inequity in your classroom or your school. It is in these moments that your commitment to doing what’s right will shine the brightest. Your role extends beyond delivering lessons; it is about being a beacon of integrity, empathy, and resilience. Social issues such as bullying become just as important as the preparation for end of term tests under your watch.”

She reminded the IT graduates that ethical dilemmas abound in the realm of technology.

>

“Whether it’s data privacy, cybersecurity, or the impact of artificial intelligence, you will face decisions that test your values and principles. It's crucial to remember that technology can be a powerful force for good or ill. The expectation is that you will prioritize integrity over convenience, transparency over complexity, and the well-being of others over profit margins. It means standing up against unethical practices, even when it’s challenging.

Perryman told the business graduands it was easy to lose sight of the values that truly matter in the world of business, where profits and metrics often dominate conversations.

“You will face moments when the right choice might seem inconvenient or when ethical decisions are challenged by financial pressures. But remember this: integrity is not just a word; it’s a commitment. Each decision you make builds your reputation and shapes the kind of leader you will become.”

BSc business management graduand Jared Mahadeosingh said his greatest challenge with the degree had been moving from online back to the physical classroom.

“I would tell people who are struggling with working and doing their degree to stick it out and take everything in stride. You have to realise that you can do it. I realised that a little too late in my life in my opinion that if I put the effort in that I would actually reap the rewards of it.”

Bachelor's in education graduate Vanae Alexander began her journey in 2018, and took a leave of absence for a year during covid19.

“I was teaching and going to school online, which was a bit much, so I thought the best option, because I wanted to give my all, was to take a year off, so I have been here a bit longer than others but it was so rewarding. It taught me a lot, about believing in myself and what I can actually achieve, because I could not imagine what I would be able to do before this.”

Tobagonian graduand Jovani Gray said he was relieved to have completed his associate degree in information systems management as it was a long journey in more ways than one.

>

“I actually started in Tobago online and then they said because of the accreditation it had to be online so I had to travel back and forth every weekend to finish the degree. I decided to do it because it was probably a year and a semester that I needed to complete it. There was a lot of burnout being on the boat because it would have been time-consuming and draining being on there for long hours. There was a financial aspect as well because travelling costs money, thankfully my family supported me during that journey and I was also working. Now it’s on to the next step.”

with reporting by Mya Quamie