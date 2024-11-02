Let's celebrate our cocoa

Trinitario Chocolate mousse with passion fruit - Wendy Rahamut

Trinbagonians have been selflessly revamping our cocoa industry. We have many estates on our tiny island from Brasso Seco, Sangre Grande to San Antonio, Rancho Quemado and Tobago. These estates have been producing world-class cocoa beans for years.

It is our Trinitario beans that are purchased by some of the leading chocolate houses in Europe to produce some of the world’s most exquisite chocolate.

Gran Couva and Tortuga area possess some of the richest soils nicknamed "black gold" which are perfect for high-quality cocoa production.

These cocoa farms then turn their beans over to our local chocolate makers who in turn produce world-class cocoa and chocolates.

Let us put our hands together for them and when next you have a choice of local or imported chocolate, buy local, your senses will be in for a treat.

Try any of the following recipes sweet and savoury with our local dark chocolate or cocoa powder.

Trinitario Chocolate Mousse with Passion Fruit

6 ozs bitter sweet Trinidad chocolate (60 per cent)

6 tbs butter

½ tsp grated tonka bean

4 egg yolks

3 tbs sugar

2 large egg whites

¾ cup whipping cream

2 fresh passion fruits

Place chocolate and butter into a double boiler, melt chocolate and stir until mixture is smooth, add tonka.

Beat egg yolks with 2 tbs sugar over a pan of simmering water until thick light and foamy. Remove and set aside to cool.

Using clean beaters, beat egg whites with remaining sugar until glossy to soft peaks.

Fold some of the egg yolk mixture into the chocolate to lighten, then fold this chocolate mixture into the balance of the egg yolk mixture.

Fold egg whites into this mixture taking care not to over stir.

Whip cream and fold into chocolate mixture.

Spoon into serving glasses. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for 8 hours.

Before serving, cut the passion fruits into two and spoon out pulp, reserve.

Top the mousse with the balance of the whipped cream and a spoon of fresh passion fruit pulp.

Serves 6

Cocoa tea

4 tbs of grated cocoa from balls

2 cups water

Milk and sugar to sweeten

Boil grated cocoa with water for 5 minutes, add milk and sugar, boil for a few minutes more, strain and enjoy.

Serves 2

Chocolate Swirl Banana Bread

2 large, over ripened bananas

½ cup coconut oil

2 large egg

¾ cup brown sugar

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp grated nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp grated tonka bean

½ cup cocoa powder

Pre-heat oven to 350F

Line an 8x4 loaf tin with parchment paper.

Mash bananas and beat in coconut oil, eggs and brown sugar with an electric hand mixer, beat until light.

Combine flour with salt, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka.

Stir this into the banana mixture. Remove about ½ cup batter and place into a small bowl, stir in cocoa powder.

Spoon batter into prepared pan and swirl the cocoa mix turn into the banana mixture.

Bake for 40 minutes until cooked.

Makes 1 loaf

Grilled Chicken with Cocoa Spice Rub

1⁄3 cup unsweetened local cocoa powder

½ cup brown sugar

3 tbs chili powder

2 tbs salt

2 tbs onion flakes

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs dried mustard

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground allspice

3 lbs chicken pieces

Mix cocoa, sugar, and spices together in a bowl. Store in a covered glass jar in your refrigerator.

Rub meat generously with about 1-2 tbs spice mixture, spice mixture, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Heat oven to 375°. Place in a shallow roasting pan; bake until tender, about 40 minutes. Or grill barbecue-style on a coal pot or barbecue grill. Serves 4 to 6.

rahamut@gmail.com