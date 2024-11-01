Now is the time for Baron

Timothy Watkins, the Baron will be joined by over 15 calypsonians, who will perform his songs, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, on November 3. - File Photo

THE name Baron invokes a vision of an angelic voice delivering lyrics of songs in any genre of music almost heavenly. He is known for his sweet soca songs and his infectious and adorable soca parang lyrics, yet he is also a fantastic R&B vocalist.

Timothy Watkins delivers across any genre of music with an ease that is full of style and grace, a media release said.

Family, friends and fans will get an opportunity to hear Baron execute his lyrics on the stage at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on November 3, in a concert labelled Baron’s Infinity Concert.

The sweet soca man will be joined by more than 15 of his peers in the industry who will each do a selection from his vast repertoire. Baron’s catalogue contains over 300 songs accumulated over his 50-plus years in the business.

Three bands, Neal and Massy Trinidad All Stars, D' All Starz and Los Alumnos de San Juan, will be featured along with Sugar Aloes, Gypsy, Tigress, Shurwayne Winchester, Aaron Duncan, Calypso Princess, Duane O’Connor, Ainsley King, Helon Francis, Zachary Ransome, Lady Adana, and Rondell Donawa, among others. King Short Shirt from Antigua will be Baron’s special guest. The two hold a very special bond, Baron having sung chorus for the Antiguan for many years.

Baron’s manager and wife Sherma Orr said the concept of the show and its name came about some time ago when Baron was recuperating from eye surgery. Several young entertainers like O’Connor, Devon Seale and Donawa visited Baron, at that time, one of his song was playing on the radio. O’Connor immediately started singing the lyrics to Tell Me Why and instantly a choir of voices was serenading Baron. Of course, he joined in the chorus, the release said.

It was on this simple yet heart-warming experience the concept of the concert came. Someone suggested they keep a concert with each singer doing their favourite Baron song. It was there Baron revealed his favourite song is Melosian Rhapsody.

The concert title, Infinity, came from his granddaughter who said “his songs will last forever.”

Orr said the concert is being held now because, “you never know what the future holds, let’s live life for today and at 77 years old, I think Baron will enjoy being on stage with these young entertainers as he has a special place in his heart for each and every one of them."

Baron's Infinity Concert is more of a love and friendship concert which is being held under the auspices of the Mayor of Port of Spain Chinua Alleyne. It starts at 5 pm.