Scouts get leadership training

ScoutsTT’s held its inaugural Youth Leadership Training YTL which it said is a significant milestone in its journey to empowering young people.

This training, designed and led by youth for youth, was directed by Krishan Punilal, a member of the National Management Team

Punilal, who also serves as the assistant senior team leader for the Inter-American Leadership Training (ILT), worked with ILT alumni to guide 15 young adults through a leadership-focused programme that embodied Scouting’s values, a media release said.

The YLT is a reflection of ScoutsTT’s strategic direction, which prioritises leadership excellence and youth involvement.

The strategic plan of ScoutsTT emphasises leadership development as a core focus. The YLT directly supports this by giving young people an opportunity to cultivate critical leadership skills, preparing them to take on roles within both Scouting and the wider community, the release said.

In line with its strategic plan, ScoutsTT aims to ensure that 75 per cent of its leaders are fully trained in programme development and leadership. By engaging the 15 participants in a hands-on learning experience, from October 11-13, the YLT marked a tangible step toward realising this goal, ensuring young leaders are equipped with the skills necessary to guide others.

This focus on leadership excellence goes hand in hand with ScoutsTT’s commitment to programme development and innovation, the release said.

The YLT introduced the participants to a modern approach to leadership, blending traditional Scouting methods with contemporary challenges. The release said that by encouraging young adults to take ownership of their learning and apply their skills in practical ways, the course made the training both relevant and engaging.

It is also in line with the organisation’s strategic aim to keep its programmes culturally relevant and attractive to today’s youth and to make Scouting a compelling option for young people across Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.

Youth involvement is another cornerstone of ScoutsTT’s strategy and the strategic plan emphasises the importance of youth in decision-making, aiming to increase their influence within the organisation.

The YLT provided a platform for the young adults to practise leadership in real-time, fostering a sense of responsibility and confidence that will carry over into their roles within their respective groups and communities. This active participation in leadership is essential for maintaining the relevance of Scouting and ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of young people, the release said.

The collaboration with ILT also reinforces ScoutsTT’s connection to the global scouting movement, creating opportunities for continued growth and exchange of ideas. These relationships strengthen the organisation’s capacity to provide meaningful leadership experiences and broaden its impact at both the local and international levels.

As the youth take their skills back to their communities, they will help drive projects and initiatives that promote teamwork, decision-making, and social responsibility. This training is seen as an important foundation for ScoutsTT’s ongoing efforts to position itself as the premier youth organisation in TT, committed to developing responsible, engaged citizens.