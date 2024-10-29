Once Upon a Time explores Caribbean life through art

Vanita Gopwani Comissiong - Sunday in the Park -

Renowned artist Kenneth Scott, alongside the talented Barbadian artist-turned-curator Vanita Gopwani Comissiong, will showcase their joint exhibition titled Once Upon a Time, which offers a visual exploration of Caribbean life.

The poignant storytelling of Scott's oil paintings alongside the vivid expressions of Gopwani Comissiong's acrylic collection will be on show for art lovers at Horizons Art Gallery.

Scott, a freelance graphic designer, illustrator and artist, has spent over 30 years crafting story-telling visuals. Growing up in St James, he was deeply influenced by Trinidad and Tobago's vibrant culture, a media release said.

Returning to his roots, Scott will present a collection that captures the essence of local life: a grandmother waiting at the bus stop, young boys wading in the shallows, and musicians lost in the rhythm of the moment.

Scott said in the release, “I am doing what I love, which most people cannot claim. If every day I could wake up and go into the studio and practise my craft, while ensuring my family is taken care of, it’s a great day. I thank the creator for that.”

Joining Scott, Gopwani Comissiong makes her return to Horizons, having had her last exhibition in 2012. She abandoned her first career as an accountant in 1994 to pursue her passion for art by earning an associate art degree. Upon completion, she became the curator of the Kirby Gallery, England, until 1999 while simultaneously creating her own works, greatly inspired by the vibrant styles of Haitian painters, the release said.

In 2001, she opened On the Wall Gallery at a west coast restaurant, showcasing her art alongside high-calibre local and regional artists. The gallery's profound success led her to establish two galleries and launch the Very Vanita range of lifestyle products featuring images of her most popular works, the release said.

Gopwani Comissiong is a passionate artist who believes in the intrinsic power of a canvas. She begins her creative process by applying multiple layers of saturated primary colours, “the images just turn up; I never know what's going to be there. When I paint, I just zone out, and I think the world could go by, and I wouldn't even know,” the release said.

Her paintings are a visual feast of colour, depicting local cultural scenes –from women in cane fields and bustling market scenes to vibrant portraits. Living and working in Barbados, she draws inspiration from her surroundings, capturing the essence of community:

“My paintings tend to show people close together, especially in parties, at bus stops, and in markets…wherever you go, the clothing is bright, the sun shimmers, and the people are interacting.”

The joint exhibition opens October 29, from 6.30 pm-8 pm at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. If you can’t make it in person, you can view the video catalogue feature on Facebook via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition continues until November 9, Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30 am-5 pm, and from 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.