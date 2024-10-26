Shubh Divali

On October 31, Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago and across the world celebrate the festival of Divali, the triumph of light over darkness, and as with most religious festivals the fasting period culminates with celebration which is always highlighted with the sharing of food and sweets.

The sharing of sweets is a tradition in Indian culture. The importance of sweets in Divali is more than just a tradition, they are a symbol of prosperity and happy beginnings. The practice of giving sweets as a gift to your loved ones during Divali is believed to bring good luck and positivity into their lives so that their coming year is filled with joy.

During Divali, sweets are also served as offerings to gods and goddesses as a token of gratitude and devotion, making them a sacred part of rituals.

Here are some sweet and savoury recipes to help you celebrate this Divali.

Barfi

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup water

1 tbs grated ginger

1 lb full cream powdered milk

1 cup thick or heavy cream

Hundreds and thousands

Grease a 9x9-inch glass dish.

Combine sugar, water and ginger in small saucepan.

Boil for about 10 minutes, just until sugar spins a thread.

Combine powdered milk with cream, mix thoroughly.

Pass this mixture through a sieve.

Pour sugar syrup into milk mixture, mix well.

Press mixture into dish using the back of a spoon.

Decorate with Hundreds and thousands

When cool, cut into squares.

Makes 2 dozen

Palak paneer

½ lb fresh spinach leaves

2 medium-sized tomatoes

½ cup chadon beni leaves

1 hot green pepper, chopped

1 tbs fenugreek powder (optional)

3 tbs coconut oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

1 tbs fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp turmeric

1 lb paneer cut into ¾-inch cubes

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and drop all the spinach into it.

As soon as it wilts, drain in a colander and run cold water over it.

Set aside to drain for another 5 minutes. Do not try to squeeze any more water out of it.

Put the tomato, spinach, chadon beni, hot pepper and fenugreek into a food processor and process until smooth. Set aside.

Pour the oil into a medium, non-stick frying pan and set over a medium heat.

When hot, add the onion and fry for 7-8 minutes, or until soft and golden.

Add the ginger and garlic and continue to stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes add ground coriander, cumin and turmeric.

Now pour in the mixture from the blender, stir and fry for a few minutes, add the salt and stir in the paneer.

Add about ½-cup water.

Cook on a simmer covered for 10 minutes.

Baiganee

1 lb split peas

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp saffron powder

¼ tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp flour

1½ tsp salt

1 tsp pepper sauce

1 eggplant cut into ½-inch slices

Salt

Wash the split peas, place in a bowl and cover with water.

Leave it to soak overnight.

The next day, drain the split peas and grind it in a food processor or food mill until the consistency is smooth.

Add the garlic, saffron powder, baking soda, baking powder, flour, salt and pepper.

Allow to rest for one hour. If the mixture seems too dry add a little water.

Salt eggplant and let stand for 15 minutes.

Rinse and pat dry.

Heat oil in a deep fryer.

Heat oil in a wok or deep skillet.

Using your fingers or a small knife carefully paste split pea mixture onto both sides of the eggplant slices and fry immediately until golden brown.

Drain and serve with chutney

Makes about 24

Dhalpuri

½ lb yellow split peas

½ tsp saffron/turmeric powder

2 cloves garlic

3 tsp ground roasted geera/cumin

4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp brown sugar

½ cup melted butter or ghee

Approximately 2 cups water for kneading dough

Place split peas into a pot cover with water, add saffron and garlic and bring to a boil, lower heat and boil for about 15 to 20 minutes until peas are tender and cooked but not mushy.

Drain in a colander and cool.

Grind peas to a fine consistency using a food processor or food mill.

Season peas with salt and geera.

Combine flour with baking powder, salt, and sugar add enough cool water to make a soft pliable dough.

Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Divide dough into 8 pieces, form into smooth balls and cover.

Pat each piece of dough into a 3-inch circle, cupping the dough in your hands, fill the cavity with the dhal, about 1½ tablespoons.

Bring the sides of the dough together at the top and pinch together so that the filled dough becomes a smooth ball. Repeat.

Heat a baking stone.

Roll the filled roti dough/loyas into an 8-inch circle about ⅛-¼ inch thick.

Place on heated baking stone.

Cook until bubbles appear,

Flip roti and brush with melted butter, turn again and brush with butter, roti should balloon, at this point it is cooked, remove and repeat.

Makes 8 roti.

