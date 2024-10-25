Lady Lava brings the steam at rainy 'Roxglo’ Army Fete

Dancehall singer Lady Lava performs at Army Fete, Cyd Gray Stadium, Roxborough. October 24. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEAVY rains did not stop partygoers from enjoying Army Fete in Tobago on Thursday night. While some sheltered under tents periodically, many danced in the rain, singing along heartily as their favourite artistes performed.

The event, dubbed Roxglo, was held at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough.

Despite its scheduled start time being 8 pm, the party only began swinging just after 11pm. It was then that the initially scanty crowd began to grow.

It drizzled for most of the night after that, with the rains becoming heavy at intervals with strong winds.

But the show went on.

The 2023 Soca Titans champion Adrian “Num Num” Isaac opened with the song that won him the title, Get Over Here. He also performed his 2024 entry titled Splash Wataa which earned him eighth place in the competition.

He was followed by Wadicks who thrilled the audience with Beat Rum Bad and Instructions. However, the rain came down during his performance and some ran to shelter.

But it was when Viking Ding Dong took the stage that many abandoned their shelter and rushed forward to sing, dance and jump up.

When he was told he had two minutes left to perform, he joked, “But I bring the crowd!”

He performed some of his popular tunes like Drink and Party, We Outside and Bad Chargie.

Tam Tam was next up and delivered high-energy performances of Science Working and Horn Again. Colleagues joined him on stage holding a cow's skull, in reference to his lyrics about Obeah.

It also rained blue soap and caraille as Anomoly and his backup dancers threw several packets of both products in the audience as he performed his song Blue Soap, Carailli and God.

He later came down into the audience to sing and dance with some women.

Delivering strong vocals which had many singing along was Adana Roberts. She sang No Tomorrow, Let’s Get Busy, among others. Once again, the rain was heavy during her performance.

Following Roberts, the announcers began teasing the crowd about who the next artiste was. Once people figured it out, they fled shelter again to be in front the stage.

The self-dubbed queen of steam Lady Lava had men and women alike singing her songs verbatim. She commanded the crowd with songs like Ring Finger, You Have a Gyal, Charlie and others.