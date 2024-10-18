CAL launches new flights between Suriname, Guyana

BVI officials welcome CAL flight to Tortola on October 14. - Photo courtesy CAL

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) continues to expand its regional connectivity network with its new service, connecting Suriname and Guyana.

The announcement was made in a media release on October 18, which said the service will begin on November 3 and will operate twice weekly, every Friday and Sunday, using its ATR 72-600 aircraft.

CAL said its newest flight route was a response to “overwhelming customer demand” and it aligns with CAL’s focus on enhancing connectivity by providing convenient and reliable service.

CEO Garvin Medera said, “We are happy to introduce this route which further strengthens our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

"By linking Suriname and Guyana directly, we are responding to the needs of our customers and promoting greater ease of travel within the Caribbean. This new service is an important step in our continued growth and dedication to serving the region.”

The direct flight will be between the Eugene F Correia International Airport in Ogle, Guyana and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, Suriname.

On October 14, the airline launched flights to Puerto Rico which began service between Puerto Rico and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Additionally, new flights to and from the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe are scheduled to begin on December 3 and 7 respectively.

Customers can book flights online via www.caribbean-airlines.com, through the CAL Call Centre, or by visiting any of the airline’s ticket offices.