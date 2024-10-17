Youth Philharmonic orchestra pays tribute to Burt Bacharach's music

The TT Youth Philharmonic (TTYP), in collaboration with the Euangelion Singers and the Live-Tight-Band, under the direction of music director Kenneth Listhrop will present That’s What Friends Are For at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

The concert on October 20 begins at 5.30 pm and promises a fusion of Caribbean talent and timeless music, a media release said.

This event will pay tribute to the legendary Burt Bacharach, a 20th-21st-century icon whose graceful and harmonious melodies have enchanted audiences worldwide for over six decades.

The evening will begin with a mix of groovy, funky, and smooth jazz standards by iconic artists such as Anita Baker, Al Jarreau, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Donna Summer.

The concert ends in a heartfelt tribute to Bacharach’s timeless classics, featuring hits like I Say a Little Prayer and Walk on By.

Proceeds from this event will directly support TTYP’s land acquisition project, furthering the organisation’s mission to inspire and empower young musicians, the release said.

Tickets cost $200 for adults and $150 for children and are available at All Xtra Foods Locations: Chaguanas, Endeavour, Grand Bazaar, Aranguez, Arima, Sangre Grande; Pennywise locations Endeavour, La Romaine; Bhagan’s Drugs: C3 Centre, SouthPark Mall; Khan’s Poultry & Meats: Rodney Road Endeavour Chaguanas, La Romaine, Munroe Road Charlieville and from TTYP members, parents, and Euangelion Singers.

For more info: 751-6297, 689-8897, 476-8897,

www.ttyp.org

, Facebook: 1TTYP, Twitter: @saco_ttyp, Instagram: @orchestra_ttyp